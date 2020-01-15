Lebanon security forces fire tear gas, clash with protesters near central bank
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jan 2020 09:06 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2020 09:06 AM BdST
Lebanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters outside the central bank on Tuesday night, facing off with dozens of people who pelted them with stones and fireworks.
Security forces also fired live rounds into the air, a Reuters witness and two local broadcasters said.
Protesters set garbage dumpsters on fire and threw tear gas canisters back at riot police as ambulance sirens rang out. Young men, their faces covered, smashed bank storefronts and ATMs, another Reuters witness said.
A wave of protests erupted last October against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
Since Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister in late October, politicians have failed to agree on new government or a rescue plan. The Lebanese pound has weakened on the parallel market, a hard currency squeeze has driven up prices and confidence in the banking system has been battered.
"Everything we're suffering from is because of the banks and the central bank's policies," Ali, a 21-year-old college student, said at the protest in Beirut's Hamra commercial district. "This is why there's no longer any money, and prices are rising."
He said tight controls that banks have imposed, limiting dollar withdrawals and blocking most transfers abroad, have also fuelled outrage. "They won't give people their own money."
The head of the banking association told Reuters this week that the curbs sought to "preserve the wealth of Lebanon, and Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh says deposits are safe.
The civil defence said it treated some protesters and police who suffered injuries on Tuesday, without giving a toll.
Lebanon's internal security forces called on protesters to leave Hamra street "for their safety or else they will be deemed rioters and will be chased."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump tweets image of Democrats in Muslim garb
- Europeans to trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism
- Bus falls into sinkhole in northwestern China, 6 dead
- UK PM Johnson: New Trump deal can replace the Iran nuclear pact
- Iran's judiciary says around 30 arrested over plane crash protests
- Yamaha warns musicians not to climb in instrument cases after Ghosn escape
- Iran says it has made arrests over plane disaster as protests rage on
- After Florida killings, Saudis withdraw 21 cadets from United States
- Hours of forewarning saved US, Iraqi lives from Iran's missile attack
- US troops describe 'miraculous' escape at Iraqi base attacked by Iran
Most Read
- Trump tweets image of Democrats in Muslim garb
- Bangladesh agree to tour Pakistan for three T20s, two Tests, one ODI
- Microsoft boss shreds India’s citizenship act with a single comment
- Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 as scheduled after HC rejects writ petition
- Supreme Court upholds death to wartime collaborator Kaiser
- Hasina wants no AL excesses in Dhaka city polls: Quader
- DU panel recommends expulsion of 67 students for question paper leaks, fraud
- Barcelona sack coach Valverde, appoint Setien until June 2022
- Robi pays first instalment of BTRC's audit demand
- Rider dies as truck rams motorcycle in Dhaka