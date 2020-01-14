Iran's judiciary says around 30 arrested over plane crash protests
>>Reuters
Published: 14 Jan 2020 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2020 04:36 PM BdST
Iran's judiciary has arrested around 30 protesters who took to the streets after authorities admitted that a Ukrainian plane that crashed outside Tehran was accidentally hit by an Iranian missile, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Around 30 people have been arrested for taking part in illegal gatherings ... We have tolerance towards legal rallies," said Gholamhossein Esmaili, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Yamaha warns musicians not to climb in instrument cases after Ghosn escape
- Iran says it has made arrests over plane disaster as protests rage on
- After Florida killings, Saudis withdraw 21 cadets from United States
- Hours of forewarning saved US, Iraqi lives from Iran's missile attack
- US troops describe 'miraculous' escape at Iraqi base attacked by Iran
- Independence Day: UK's queen agrees grandson Harry, wife Meghan can exit senior royal role
- Protests over downed jet rage in Iran, as other nations seek redress
- 'Empty chairs' across Canada’s academic community after Iran plane crash
- UK princes William and Harry denounce 'offensive' newspaper report
- Police besiege suspected militant den in Dhaka’s Ashulia
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
- Pakistan court revokes coup leader Musharraf's death sentence, guilty verdict
- Police raid home of ‘Neo-JMB IT chief’, arrest wife in Dhaka suburb
- Awami League’s Moslem wins Chattogram-8 by-elections amid low turnout
- Bangladeshi chef facing UK deportation after wrongfully labelled sex offender
- Barcelona sack coach Valverde, appoint Setien until June 2022
- Independence Day: UK's queen agrees grandson Harry, wife Meghan can exit senior royal role
- Noor Alam new chairman of Rajuk, Abdul Fattah new Petrobangla chief
- Hasina makes Sayeed Khokon member of Awami League central committee
- Hasina wants no AL excesses in Dhaka city polls: Quader