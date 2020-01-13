Tehran police chief denies shots fired at protesters: Iran state media
Published: 13 Jan 2020 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 01:35 PM BdST
Police in the Iranian capital did not fire on protesters and officers have been under orders to show restraint, Tehran's police chief said in a statement carried by the state broadcaster's website on Monday.
Videos posted on social media, posted late on Sunday, had recorded gunshots fired in the vicinity of protests and showed pools of blood. They also showed images of wounded people being carried by others. Reuters could not authenticate the footage.
"At protests, police absolutely did not shoot because the capital's police officers have been given orders to show restraint," said Hossein Rahimi, head of the Tehran police.
