At least 17 killed as extreme cold sweeps across Afghanistan
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jan 2020 09:56 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 10:47 AM BdST
A severe cold snap killed at least 17 people in Afghanistan on Saturday, government officials said, as heavy snowfall and rain continued to lash parts of the country.
Afghanistan is no stranger to extreme winter weather, during which various warring groups in the country have historically ceased hostilities, but this year has been particularly harsh, according to the country’s metrological department.
The officials said the death toll could rise further, with Afghanistan’s Natural Disaster Management Authority still trying to compile a total figure.
“We were not expecting such a bad cold wave in the country,” Tamim Azimi, a spokesman for the Natural Disaster Management team told Reuters.
“We have received reports that heavy snowfall has caused casualties, but at the moment we don’t have information on the exact number,” he said.
Saturday’s deaths bring the number of casualties from this year’s cold snap to at least 24, as temperatures in parts of the country dropped to minus 12 degrees Celsius (10 Fahrenheit).
Heavy snowfall has closed many key roads since the New Year, including the Salang Tunnel connecting central Afghanistan with the north of the country, and the Kabul-Kandahar highway.
Afghanistan’s western province of Herat has also been hit badly. On Saturday, heavy snow caused the roofs of two houses to collapse, killing at least eight people, including women and children, a spokesman for the province’s governor said.
Other parts of the country have experienced heavy rainfall.
“We’re now expecting more cold waves in the coming weeks,” said Mohammad Nasim Muradi, the head of the forecasting wing of the meteorological department.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mortar bombs strike Iraqi military base of Balad, four wounded
- Protests erupt again in Iran after admission of plane strike
- HK protesters fete landslide election win for Taiwan's Tsai
- UK's Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting
- Political newcomer to become Malta's prime minister
- At least 10 dead in storms as tornadoes, squalls ravage south
- Australian PM proposes high-powered inquiry into bushfires response
- Saudi military trainees to be expelled from US after Florida shooting: CNN
- UK denounces brief arrest of envoy in Tehran as violation of law
- Trump watching Iran protests 'closely', is 'inspired' by Iranians' courage
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
- Bangladeshi chef facing UK deportation after wrongfully labelled sex offender
- 'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand leaders quit after plane is downed
- Four wounded in attack on Iraqi military base that houses US forces
- Hasina makes Sayeed Khokon member of Awami League central committee
- Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event
- Abrar murder: Fugitive suspect Morshed surrenders to court
- Mashrafe needed 14 stitches to sew wound sustained during BPL match
- Four more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema grounds in Tongi
- First phase of Bishwa Ijtema ends with final prayer for peace