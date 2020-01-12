Home > World

Trump watching Iran protests 'closely', is 'inspired' by Iranians' courage

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Jan 2020 10:35 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 10:37 AM BdST

President Donald Trump said on Twitter that his administration is closely following protests that erupted in Iran after that country’s government admitted its forces shot down a civilian Ukrainian airliner by mistake.

“To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage,” Trump wrote in a post on Saturday.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A produce stand at a market in Tajrish Square, Tehran, Iran, Sept 16, 2019. The New York Times

How US and Iran approached the brink of war

US President Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Toledo, Ohio, US January 9, 2020. REUTERS

Trump watching Iran protests 'closely'

Relatives of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine January 8, 2020. Reuters

Iran's Guards knew missile to blame

Ukraine International Airlines President Yevhenii Dykhne stands next to a map of flight PS-752's departure paths at a news briefing about the crash of the Boeing 737-800 plane, flight PS-752, on the outskirts of Tehran, at the Boryspil International Airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine January 11, 2020. Reuters

Plane had no threat warning: Ukraine airline

General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020 is seen in this screen grab obtained from a social media video via REUTERS

'Human error' caused Ukraine jet crash

Women walk past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by US drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa, Yemen Feb 6, 2017. REUTERS/FILE

US unsuccessfully targeted second Iranian official

US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, US, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Iran targeted 4 embassies: Trump

Payman Parseyan, the past president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton, in Edmonton, Canada on Jan. 9, 2020. Of the 176 victims, 57 Canadians died on the flight that crashed on its way from Tehran to Ukraine. Many were students or faculty at the University of Alberta in Edmonton. (Noel West/The New York Times)

Grief-stricken Iranian diaspora in Canada

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.