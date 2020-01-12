Saudi military trainees to be expelled from US after Florida shooting: CNN
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jan 2020 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 12:47 PM BdST
More than a dozen Saudi servicemen who are training at US military bases will be expelled from the United States in the aftermath of a Pentagon review prompted by the deadly Dec 6 shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer at an American naval base in Florida, CNN reported on Saturday.
The Saudi personnel being expelled are not accused of aiding the Saudi Air Force second lieutenant who killed three American sailors at the Pensacola installation, CNN reported, quoting unnamed sources.
The Pentagon referred questions to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The FBI and the Saudi Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Pentagon announced on Dec 10 it was halting operational training of all Saudi Arabian military personnel in the United States after the incident. The Pentagon then announced on Dec 19 that it found no threat in its review of about 850 military students from Saudi Arabia studying in the United States.
The FBI has said US investigators believe Saudi Air Force Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, acted alone in the incident before he was fatally shot by a deputy sheriff.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump watching Iran protests 'closely', is 'inspired' by Iranians' courage
- Seven days in January: how the US and Iran approached the brink of war
- Iran's Guards knew missile to blame on day Ukraine plane crashed
- Ukraine airline says plane had no warning of threat before Iran crash
- Plane crash leaves Iranian diaspora in Canada grief-stricken
- US military unsuccessfully targeted second Iranian official in Yemen
- Iran, united by loss of general, is divided over plane crash
- Trump says 4 embassies had been targeted by Iranians
- Sultan Qaboos, quiet peacemaker who built Oman, dies at 79
- Pakistan mosque blast kills at least 13
Most Read
- Iran's Guards knew missile to blame on day Ukraine plane crashed
- Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib
- US military unsuccessfully targeted second Iranian official in Yemen
- Bangladesh builder delivers two more ships to Indian firm
- Four more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema grounds in Tongi
- Ukrainian aircraft was shot down in Iran due to human error: Iran military statement
- MPs can do everything but campaigning in city polls: Tofail
- News on State Minister Shahriar’s supposed India visit misleading: foreign ministry
- Mashrafe needed 14 stitches to sew wound sustained during BPL match
- Ukraine airline says plane had no warning of threat before Iran crash