Home > World

Four wounded in attack on Iraqi military base that houses US forces

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Jan 2020 11:01 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 11:29 PM BdST

Previous Next
Four people were wounded on Sunday in an attack on Balad airbase in northern Iraq which houses US personnel.

The Iraqi military said in a statement that eight Katyusha rockets had been fired at the base, about 80 km (50 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, and that the four wounded included two officers.

Military sources identified the wounded as Iraqi soldiers. They said seven mortar bombs had hit the base's runway.

There was no word of any US casualties among the US forces at the base.

The Iraqi military statement did not say who was behind the attack and made no mention of heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, which last Wednesday fired missiles at two military bases in Iraq which house US forces.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A woman shouts slogans as she gathers with people to show their sympathy to the victims of the crash of the Boeing 737-800 plane, flight PS 752, in Tehran, Iran January 11, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Protests erupt again in Iran

A fire fighting helicopter is seen behind Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during his visit to HMAS Albatross in Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, Jan 5, 2020. REUTERS

Australian PM regrets over bushfire crisis

A security official examines debris at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran on Jan 8, 2020. The New York Times

Iran's Ukraine plane admission sparks furore

HK protesters fete election win for Taiwan's Tsai

Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for meeting

Rob Macaire. Photo taken via Twitter

UK slams Iran over arrest of envoy

A photo provided by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office shows debris from Friday nights severe weather in Bossier Parish, La, on Saturday, Jan 11, 2020. The New York Times

10 die in US winter storms

Traffic on and off base is restricted after a member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training was the suspect in a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, in Pensacola, Florida, US Dec 6, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

US to expel Saudi military trainees

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.