Home > World

At least 10 dead in storms as tornadoes, squalls ravage south

>> Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, The New York Times

Published: 12 Jan 2020 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 03:27 PM BdST

A fast-moving storm packing a litany of hazards — tornadoes, floods, severe storms and more — raged through the southern United States on Saturday, leaving at least 10 people dead and a trail of destruction in its wake.

The deaths, in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama, included an elderly couple in northwest Louisiana who were killed when a tornado tossed their trailer home hundreds of feet and damaged more than 50 homes.

The deadly tornado was just one of a series of dangerous weather events tangled up in the storm system. Powerful winds pummelled Georgia and Tennessee, officials issued flood warnings in Mississippi and strong gusts were predicted in the Midwest. Warnings of hail and snow followed closely behind, extending from Oklahoma up through Michigan.

“This is one of the stronger systems that we’ve seen in recent years,” said Kurt Van Speybroeck, an emergency response specialist at the Southern Region Headquarters of the National Weather Service. On Saturday afternoon, the strongest part of the storm was moving over Alabama and Tennessee and headed east toward Georgia about 40 mph.

The Louisiana tornado, in Bossier Parish, was strong enough to flatten entire trailer homes, said Charlie Woodrum, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana. The twister’s winds likely spun at up to 135 mph, he said.

Another tornado near Carrollton, Alabama, about 30 miles west of Tuscaloosa, killed three more people, said Jim Stefkovich, a meteorologist for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

Just north of Lubbock, Texas, a police officer and firefighter were killed by a car that hopped onto a highway median and struck them as they were assisting with two other cars that had crashed. The third car also struck a firefighter who remained in critical condition on Saturday night.

Nearly 500 miles away, in Nacogdoches County, Texas, the storm led to another person’s death, a local police dispatcher said. According to local news reports, a 44-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on his home early on Saturday. A tree also killed a man in Oil City, Louisiana, when it fell on his house early Saturday, collapsing the roof, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

About 280,000 customers were without power across the south as of Saturday afternoon.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A fire fighting helicopter is seen behind Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during his visit to HMAS Albatross in Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, Jan 5, 2020. REUTERS

Australian PM regrets over bushfire crisis

Rob Macaire. Photo taken via Twitter

UK slams Iran over arrest of envoy

A photo provided by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office shows debris from Friday nights severe weather in Bossier Parish, La, on Saturday, Jan 11, 2020. The New York Times

10 die in US winter storms

Traffic on and off base is restricted after a member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training was the suspect in a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, in Pensacola, Florida, US Dec 6, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

US to expel Saudi military trainees

A produce stand at a market in Tajrish Square, Tehran, Iran, Sept 16, 2019. The New York Times

How US and Iran approached the brink of war

US President Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Toledo, Ohio, US January 9, 2020. REUTERS

Trump watching Iran protests 'closely'

Relatives of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine January 8, 2020. Reuters

Iran's Guards knew missile to blame

Ukraine International Airlines President Yevhenii Dykhne stands next to a map of flight PS-752's departure paths at a news briefing about the crash of the Boeing 737-800 plane, flight PS-752, on the outskirts of Tehran, at the Boryspil International Airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine January 11, 2020. Reuters

Plane had no threat warning: Ukraine airline

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.