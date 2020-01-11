Ukrainian aircraft was shot down in Iran due to human error: Iran military statement
>>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jan 2020 10:18 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2020 11:42 AM BdST
Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, after initially denying it brought down the plane in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on US targets in Iraq.
Wednesday's crash heightened international pressure on Iran after months of friction with the United States and tit-for-tat military strikes. Washington killed an Iranian general last week in Iraq, prompting Tehran to fire at US targets.
The United States and Canada, which had 57 citizens on board, had blamed an Iranian action for bringing down the aircraft. Ottawa had told Iran that "the world is watching."
On Twitter, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the armed forces investigation showed the downing of the Boeing 737-800 was the result of "human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism (that) led to disaster."
An Iranian military statement, announcing that a missile had struck the plane and expressing condolences to the victims, said the plane had flown close to a sensitive military site belonging to the elite Revolutionary Guards.
It said responsible parties would be referred to a judicial department within the military and held accountable.
Mobile phone footage posted and circulated by ordinary Iranians on Twitter after the crash has indicated that it came down in a ball of flames.
The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.— Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences. https://t.co/4dkePxupzm
Iran had said on Thursday it would download the information from voice and flight data recorders, known as black boxes, to determine what had happened, although it had said that the process could take one to two months.
Tehran said it could ask Russia, Canada, France or Ukraine for help in an effort that it said could take one or two years.
Many of the victims were Iranian with dual nationality.
Iran initially dismissed the accusations that a missile was to blame for the crash, calling such suggestions "psychological warfare".
Grief-stricken Iranians and others have posted images related to the crash. One showed a child's red shoe in the dirt. Another was a selfie of a mother and daughter in their seats, sent to a loved one just before takeoff.
"Why were any civilian airlines flying out of Tehran airport in those conditions?" a user named Shiva Balaghi wrote on Twitter.
Ukraine had been looking at various possible causes of the crash, including an attack by a Russian-made missile, a collision, an engine explosion or terrorism.
Iran "deeply regrets" the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner earlier this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a tweet on Saturday.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake," he wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences."
The investigation will continue, Rouhani wrote in a separate tweet.
All 176 people aboard the airliner were killed in the crash shortly after takeoff.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pakistan mosque blast kills at least 13
- As US-Iran tensions flare, Iraq is caught in the middle
- US imposes more sanctions on Iran after missile attacks in Iraq
- Washington turns down Iraqi call to remove troops
- Ukrainian aircraft was brought down in Iran due to human error: Iran state TV
- US will grant sanction waivers to allow participation in Iran crash probe
- Pompeo says Iranian missiles ‘likely’ downed plane
- UK's Johnson says there is evidence Ukrainian plane was shot down by Iran missile
- India's top court says indefinite Kashmir internet shutdown is illegal
- Australians protest over climate change policy as bushfires rage
Most Read
- Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib
- Video shows Ukrainian plane being hit over Iran
- Fire burns apparel factory for three hours in Gazipur
- Luxury watches are gifts from Awami League activists, Obaidul Quader says
- Fire burns down Frutika shop at Dhaka trade fair
- US House votes to rein in Trump's war powers as US-Iran tensions stay high
- Behind campus attack in India, some see a far-right agenda
- Bangladesh builder delivers two more ships to Indian firm
- RAB seizes counterfeit currencies in Dhanmondi house
- Body of missing engineer recovered from Buriganga River