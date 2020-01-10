Home > World

UK's Johnson says there is evidence Ukrainian plane was shot down by Iran missile

   

Published: 10 Jan 2020 10:18 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2020 10:18 PM BdST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a body of evidence that a Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran was downed by a surface to air missile that might well have been fired unintentionally.

Echoing the conclusion of the United States and Canada, Johnson called for a full and transparent investigation into the crash which killed all 176 people on board including four Britons.

“There is now a body of information that the flight was shot down by an Iranian Surface to Air Missile. This may well have been unintentional,” Johnson said in a statement. “The UK continues to call on all sides urgently to deescalate to reduce tensions in the region.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump is saluted as he boards Air Force One for campaign travel to Toledo, Ohio from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 9, 2020. REUTERS

House votes to limit Trump's war powers

Indefinite Kashmir internet shutdown is illegal: SC

Trump sends N Korea's Kim birthday wishes

Australians protest over climate change policy

Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan

Meghan goes back to Canada to be with son

A still image from video verified by The New York Times which appears to show an Iranian missile hitting a plane above Parand, near Tehran’s airport, the area where a Ukrainian airliner stopped transmitting its signal before it crashed on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020

Video shows Ukrainian plane hit

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, featuring a beard after his vacation in Costa Rica, meets with ministers and officials during an update on the Middle East in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 6, 2020. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Iran likely shot down Ukraine plane: Trudeau

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.