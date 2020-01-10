UK's Johnson says there is evidence Ukrainian plane was shot down by Iran missile
Published: 10 Jan 2020 10:18 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2020 10:18 PM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a body of evidence that a Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran was downed by a surface to air missile that might well have been fired unintentionally.
Echoing the conclusion of the United States and Canada, Johnson called for a full and transparent investigation into the crash which killed all 176 people on board including four Britons.
“There is now a body of information that the flight was shot down by an Iranian Surface to Air Missile. This may well have been unintentional,” Johnson said in a statement. “The UK continues to call on all sides urgently to deescalate to reduce tensions in the region.”
