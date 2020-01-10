Pompeo says Iranian missiles ‘likely’ downed plane

“We do believe that it’s likely that the plane was shot down by an Iranian missile,” Pompeo said at a briefing at the White House announcing new sanctions against Iran. “We’re going to let the investigation play out before we make a final determination. It’s important that we get to the bottom of it.”

Pompeo was the first US official to publicly confirm the intelligence assessments. US and allied officials said Thursday that they had intelligence that surface-to-air missiles fired by Iranian military forces shot down the Boeing 737 minutes after it took off from Tehran, Iran, headed for Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

Pompeo also said that he had spoken with his Canadian counterpart and with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine by phone Friday, but noted that an investigation was still ongoing.

“When we get the results of that investigation, I am confident we and the rest of the world will take appropriate action,” he said.

The Trump administration also plans to issue sanctions waivers to US companies or others who can help the investigation, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the briefing.

Ukraine and US Discuss Plane Disaster

Zelenskiy spoke with Pompeo on Friday morning Washington time after he requested that the United States and other Western countries release the evidence that a Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed shortly after takeoff in Iran had been shot down.

Zelenskiy said in a post on Facebook early Friday that the possibility that a missile had downed the Ukraine International Airlines plane Wednesday, killing all 176 aboard, “cannot be ruled out but is not currently confirmed.”

Hours later, Zelenskiy’s spokeswoman said the president had met with US Embassy officials in Kyiv and received “important data that will be studied by our specialists,” and later in the day he spoke with Pompeo.

The jet crashed hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at US targets in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the leader of a powerful branch of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, and was bracing for a possible US response.

Zelenskiy has pledged to get to the bottom of what happened, cutting short a trip to Oman immediately after the crash and dispatching a team of 45 Ukrainian experts to Tehran.

On Friday, Zelenskiy made it clear that Western governments, allies in his country’s conflict with Russia, had not initially shared the evidence that led them to believe that the Ukrainian jet had been shot down by Iran.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Vadym Prystaiko, said the extent of Iran’s cooperation with Ukrainian officials on the ground was “adequate” and that the team was getting access to the plane’s black box flight recorders.

“We will come to our conclusions,” Prystaiko said at a news conference in Kyiv. “We don’t want to come to them right now.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain both said Iran had probably shot down the plane by accident. President Donald Trump said he suspected that the downing of the plane had been the result of “a mistake on the other side.”

A US official told The New York Times that the United States had a high level of confidence that a Russian-made Iranian air defence system had fired two surface-to-air missiles at the plane.

The crash of the Ukrainian jet has presented Zelenskiy, a 41-year-old comedian who swept to a stunning victory in the presidential election last spring, with the most urgent crisis of his short tenure.

“Our goal is to ascertain the undeniable truth,” Zelenskiy said in his statement Friday. “We believe this is the responsibility of the whole international community before the families of the dead and the memory of the victims of the catastrophe.”

The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office issued a public request for help from Canada, seeking information from intelligence agencies about a possible missile strike.

Iran Denies Plane Was Hit by Missile

Iran has maintained that there was no evidence that the plane was struck by a missile and doubled down on that assertion Friday, despite Western officials pointing to intelligence suggesting the passenger jet was accidentally hit by a missile.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization chief, Ali Abedzadeh, speaking during a Friday news conference, urged caution and said that nothing could be determined until the data from the black boxes was analysed and said statements made by other nations were politically motivated.

But, he added, what could be said was that the plane had not been hit by a missile and was likely on fire before it crashed. He also urged nations with intelligence on the crash, namely the United States and Canada, to share that information with Iran.

“We cannot just give you speculation,” Abedzadeh said in footage televised and translated on Iranian state television. “So far what I can tell you is that the plane has not been hit by a missile and we have to look for the cause of the fire.”

Hassan Rezaeifar, the head of the Iranian investigation team, said during the same news conference that it could take more than a month to process the data recovered from the flight recorders and that the investigation could take up to two years. He also noted that Ukraine, France, Canada and Russia have all said they are willing to assist Iran with the data extraction, and Tehran will send the black box to one of these countries if it fails to retrieve the data.

Normally, Iran has the capacity to download black box data, but Rezaeifar said that since the devices had been damaged, it would be difficult to extract information.

“We need special software and hardware which are available in our country, but if we fail to extract the data due to the damages of the black box, we will get help from other countries,” he said.

The black box will begin to be evaluated Friday, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported, “to assess and check whether it is possible to reconstruct and analyse the information inside the country.” State television aired footage that it said showed the two black boxes that were recovered from the crash site.

Crash Could Open Rift Between Ukraine and Allies

The aftermath of the plane crash in Iran has the potential to open a fresh rift between Ukraine and its most important Western allies.

Zelenskiy has already turned into an unwilling player in US domestic politics as a result of the Trump administration’s pressure campaign seeking assistance in the 2020 presidential race. Now, he is stuck in the middle of an even more volatile US crisis: the conflict with Iran.

On the one hand, Zelenskiy needs Iranian cooperation to deliver the full-fledged investigation of the disaster that he has pledged to his public. On the other, Zelenskiy needs the data collected by Western intelligence — not to mention his continued reliance on Western support in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.

“He could end up in a situation of being caught between two fires,” said Oleksandr Danylyuk, Zelenskiy’s former national security adviser, who resigned in September. “It’s a very complicated situation.”

Zelenskiy was caught flat-footed Thursday when US officials went public with intelligence findings about the crash, and it was clear that the United States and its Western allies had not briefed Kyiv.

In an interview with The New York Times, Pavlo Klimkin, a former foreign minister of Ukraine, described the failure by Western officials to share their intelligence earlier as a moral setback in Kyiv’s relationship with its partners.

“We lost our plane, we lost our citizens,” Klimkin said. “Of course we want to expect of our friends to be with us in this important moment in the sense of sharing information, in the sense of solidarity, in the sense of simply working together.”

On Friday, American and Ukrainian officials raced to dispel any appearance of a rift. But Anatoliy Hrytsenko, a former Ukrainian defence minister, said that any recalcitrance from Western countries would create suspicions in Ukraine that they were using the tragedy as a cudgel in their conflict with Iran.

“Western leaders must give us these intelligence findings,” Hrytsenko said. “If we assume the worst and they don’t do this, then a big question mark arises: Is this really about determining the cause of a plane crash or is this now geopolitics?”

France Will Be Involved in Crash Investigation

France’s aviation investigation authority said Friday that it had been invited by Iran to take part in the investigation into the crash of an Ukrainian plane near Tehran this week.

A spokesman for the authority, known by its French acronym BEA, or Bureau d’Enquêtes et d’Analyses, said France was getting involved because the jetliner’s engine had been designed by CFM, a joint venture between GE Aviation, an American company, and Safran Aircraft Engines, a French one.

“No further assistance has been requested at this point in time,” the spokesman said, adding that Iranian aviation authorities were the lead investigator in the case.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s foreign minister, did not say Friday whether the country had proof that the jetliner had been shot down by Iranian missiles, but said that France was “available” to help with the investigation.

“Before the speculation, we must establish the truth in conditions of utmost transparency,” Le Drian told RTL, a French radio station. France, one of the signatories of the Iranian nuclear deal, is now trying to salvage it by acting as a go-between for Iran and the United States.

Victims Honoured Across the World

While many of the passengers onboard the Ukrainian plane that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday were Iranians, there were citizens of at least seven other nations on the flight when it plunged to the ground killing everyone.

Among the dead were at least 63 Canadians, many of them university students. Dozens are believed to be from the city of Edmonton, members of the Iranian community told local news outlets. At least 10 were students or staff at the University of Alberta, according to a statement from David H. Turpin, president of the university.

“These individuals were integral to the intellectual and social fabric of our university and the broader community,” Turpin said. “We are grieving for lost colleagues, classmates, teachers and mentors, as well as loved ones, family, friends and roommates.”

“We will feel their loss — and the aftermath of this tragedy — for many years to come,” he added.

Sweden’s prime minister said he spoke with the leaders of Canada and Britain following reports that the plane may have accidentally been shot down by an Iranian missile, and said that the country would do all it could to aid in the investigation after the “serious information” emerged.

A number of Swedish nationals were also onboard the Ukraine International Airlines flight when it crashed.

“We will do everything we can to find out what happened,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven of Sweden said in a statement. “My thoughts go to the victims, their families and close relatives at this difficult time. You are not alone. We share your sorrow.”

Although no German citizens were among the victims, the mayor of Werl, a town in western Germany, told the German news agency DPA on Friday that a 30-year-old Afghan woman who had been granted asylum in the country and had been living in the town since 2017 was killed. Her 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son had also died in the crash. The mayor, Michael Grossmann, said the woman’s brother, who also lives in the town, had confirmed the deaths, but gave no further details.

The Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz, Germany posted an online tribute to a Paniz Soltani, a young Iranian woman who had been completing her doctoral studies at the institute. Described as “a sparkling and gifted Ph.D. student, a valued colleague and dear friend.”

