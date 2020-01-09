Home > World

Militant attack in Nigerian town kills 20 soldiers, displaces 1,000 residents

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Jan 2020 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2020 12:50 PM BdST

About 20 soldiers were killed and nearly 1,000 people made homeless in a militant attack on a town in northeastern Nigeria, two residents and a military source said on Wednesday.

The militants entered Monguno in Borno state posing as a convoy of soldiers on Tuesday evening, the sources said. They then attacked troops inside the town, destroying at least 750 homes in the process.

Resident Gumati Sadu said people fled into the bush for safety during the fighting and that three civilians were killed by stray bullets.

A military spokesman declined to comment.

Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for the attack on its Amaq news agency.

It said that one of its militants detonated a car bomb in the town, killing at least 8 soldiers and destroying 3 armoured vehicles.

The group also said it had seized a vehicle, weapons and ammunition before leaving the town.

ISWAP split from Islamist group Boko Haram in 2016 and has since staged its own frequent attacks in the region.

Boko Haram's decade-long insurgency campaign has killed thousands and displaced millions in northeastern Nigeria.

Thousands in Monguno had already been displaced from their homes elsewhere in Borno state by militants. Aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres warned last year that many thousands in Monguno lacked proper shelter, water, sanitation and food.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump delivers a statement about Iran flanked by US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Vice President Mike Pence and military leaders in the Grand Foyer at the White House in Washington, US, January 8, 2020. Reuters

No US casualties in Iran strikes: Trump

President Donald Trump walks to the lectern in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, where he discussed the confrontation with Iran after Tehran launched airstrikes on two bases housing American troops in Iraq. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Trump backs away from further military conflict with Iran

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to US troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq December 26, 2018. Reuters

US response awaited after Iran strikes

University students attend a protest against the U.S and Iran interventions, in Basra, Iraq January 8, 2020. Reuters

Philippines orders citizens in Iraq to leave

A field hit by an Iranian missile, according to local media, is seen near Erbil, Iraq January 8, 2020, in this still image obtained from social media. Blesa Shaways/via REUTERS

Damage appears limited, but Iran may not be done

A police officer in a field littered with debris at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 carrying at least 170 people Wednesday crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran, killing everyone on board, according to the Iranian state news media. (Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times)

Quake caps Iran’s long night

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after welcoming Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, Jan 7, 2020. REUTERS

Trump says ‘all is well’ after Iran missile attacks

Passengers' belongings are pictured at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran Jan 8, 2020. REUTERS

Iran crash is first fatal incident for Ukrainian airline

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.