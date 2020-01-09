Iran strikes harsh tone after US backs off further conflict

The slain commander, Gen Qassem Soleimani, had led the Quds Force, a powerful branch of the corps, and his death reverberated across the country, prompting calls for revenge and retaliatory strikes by Iran against two military bases in Iraq.

The barrage of missiles on Wednesday took no American lives, Trump said, and appeared to have inflicted little damage on air bases in Al-Asad and Irbil that house thousands of Iraqi and US servicemen and women. And though Tehran said afterward that it had “concluded proportionate measures” to avenge the killing of Soleimani, officials in the region cautioned that Iran might not be done manoeuvring and had not abandoned its goal to drive the United States out of the Middle East.

A senior commander in the Revolutionary Guard, Abdollah Araghi, said on Thursday that Iran’s armed forces would “impose harsher revenge on the enemy in the near future,” according to a translated report from Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

The deputy general of the Revolutionary Guard, Ali Fadavi, also pledged vengeance, according to a separate report from the English-language version of Tasnim.

“This move was one of the manifestations of our capabilities,” Fadavi said in a speech in the central province of Isfahan on Thursday. “No country has ever made such a great move against the United States as we did. We dropped dozens of missiles into the heart of the US base in Iraq and they couldn’t do a damn thing.”

The new leader of the Quds Force, Ismail Qaani, a longtime deputy of Soleimani’s, released a statement on Thursday outlining his own commitment to moving forward with his predecessor’s agenda in the region, according to Tasnim. Qaani added that the ultimate goal was to drive US forces out of the region.

As the rhetoric from Iran heated up, other international leaders were keen to de-escalate the situation.

The influential Iraqi Shiite cleric Moktada al-Sadr called on Iran-backed militia groups not to carry out further attacks, even as he stressed that Iraqis should still seek to expel foreign troops, Reuters reported.

“I call on the Iraqi factions to be deliberate, patient, and not to start military actions, and to shut down the extremist voices of some rogue elements until all political, parliamentary and international methods have been exhausted,” he was quoted as saying.

Pope Francis referred to the conflict on Thursday during an annual address to ambassadors to the Vatican. He said the tensions risked “compromising the gradual process of rebuilding in Iraq, as well as setting the groundwork for a vaster conflict that all of us would want to avert.” Francis appealed to the parties to return to “dialogue and self-restraint.”

The United Nations Security Council said it would meet on Thursday, and the tensions between Iran and the United States were likely to dominate an agenda tackling international peace and security.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, the European Union’s decision-making body, said he had spoken to Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, on Thursday, according to a statement, and “expressed hopes that there will be no further attempts to increase tensions in the region leading to a de-escalation of the situation.”

The statement also noted that the European Union was dedicated to preserving the 2015 nuclear agreement Iran had negotiated with the governments of the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — an agreement that Trump has denounced and abandoned.

In his speech on Wednesday pulling back from the brink of war, Trump appeared to open a small window for diplomacy with Iran even as he urged other countries to turn their backs on the nuclear agreement and promised further, unspecified sanctions against Iran.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, said Trump’s offer to cooperate with Iran was “unbelievable” and that negotiations between the two countries would be meaningless if the United States continued aggression against Iran. The US sanctions against Iran amounted to “economic terrorism,” he added in an interview with the Iranian state news outlet IRNA.

The United States justified the drone strike that killed Soleimani in a letter on Wednesday to the Security Council, calling the action self-defence, according to Reuters. Under the UN Charter, countries are required to immediately report to the Security Council any measures taken in self-defence.

In the letter, the American ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, said the United States stood “ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime.”

