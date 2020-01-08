Attacks underway on multiple locations in Iraq: US official
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jan 2020 05:44 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 06:03 AM BdST
The United States believes there have been potentially multiple attacks on locations in Iraq, including the al Asad airbase that hosts US forces, a US official told Reuters on Tuesday, without providing additional information.
It was unclear what other sites may have been attacked. Tensions have mounted with Iran following a US drone strike on Friday that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
Another US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, had confirmed to Reuters earlier that a rocket attack had taken place against al Asad airbase, but did not confirm other sites.
US President Donald Trump visited the base in his December 2018 trip to Iraq.
UPDATES:
>> IRAN IRGC TARGETED IRAQ'S AIN AL-ASAD AIR BASE -IRANIAN NEWS AGENCY MEHR
>> Trump briefed on reports of attacks on Iraq air base -White House
US President Donald Trump has been briefed on reports of an attack on US facilities in Iraq and is monitoring the situation, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Tuesday.
"We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear what the extent of damage or casualties were amid tensions between Washington and Tehran.
