Missile strike damage appears limited, but Iran may not be done

But when the barrage of 22 missiles was over, the damage appeared to be to the bases’ infrastructure, not to people.

In a short statement released Wednesday morning, the Joint Command in Baghdad, which includes both Iraqi and international representatives, said that neither coalition nor Iraqi forces had “recorded any losses.”

Of the 22 missiles, the majority were aimed at Al-Asad, an air base in the desert of western Anbar, an entirely Sunni Muslim area. Of the 17 missiles aimed at the base, two fell outside it near the city of Hit, but did not explode, officials said.

Five of the missiles were aimed at an air base in Irbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, and hit the headquarters building. Damage assessments were ongoing on Wednesday.

Iran announced that the missile strike had “concluded proportionate measures” against the United States in response for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani by a US drone strike on Friday.

But officials around the region cautioned that the statement did not mean Iran was done maneuvering. More broadly, Iran has remained focused on the goal of forcing the expulsion of US troops from Iraq.

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, in his meeting with the country’s Council of Ministers on Wednesday morning, hinted at that larger strategic goal in comments that were clearly directed at the United States — and which referred to the fact that Soleimani’s hand had been severed in the strike that killed him.

“You cut off the hand of Qassem Soleimani from his body, and we will cut off your feet from the region,” Rouhani said.

Iran has long viewed the US presence on its doorstep, in both Iraq and Afghanistan, as a threat. And it has worked for decades to have leaders in those countries reduce or eliminate the US presence altogether.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reached out to the prime minister of the Kurdish regional government in Iraq, Masrour Barzani, to update him on events. Barzani and his father, Massoud Barzani, have been staunch allies of the United States, and the air base in Irbil was the staging ground for the US Special Operations mission that killed the head of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in October.

Barzani, for his part, said in a Twitter post that in his call early Wednesday with Pompeo, he had “suggested ways to de-escalate and contain the situation.”

Iraq’s prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, released a statement similar to Barzani’s, saying the government would “continue its intense attempts to prevent escalation.” Referring to the Iranian bombing, he objected to the violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, as he had after the killing of Soleimani and after US strikes on an Iranian-backed militia in western Iraq in late December.

