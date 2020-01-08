Home > World

Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn’s wife

  >>Makiko Inoue, Eimi Yamamitsu and Carlotta Gall, The New York Times 

Published: 08 Jan 2020 10:19 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 10:20 AM BdST

The Japanese authorities said Tuesday that they had issued a warrant for the arrest of Carole Ghosn, the wife of Carlos Ghosn, taking direct aim at the family of the fallen auto magnate as they sought to bring him back to the country to face criminal charges.

Prosecutors in Tokyo said they had obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, 53, on suspicion of giving false testimony nine months ago. In a statement, they said she had testified that she did not know a person who was involved in Carlos Ghosn’s case, even though she was in communication with that person while the person was wiring money between companies at her husband’s request.

The statement did not disclose the identities of the person or the companies.

The Ghosn family could not be reached for comment.

The arrest warrant is the latest twist in an international tale of intrigue. Carlos Ghosn, the architect of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi auto empire, faces charges of financial wrongdoing in Japan. But he fled the country Dec 29, flying on private jets first to Turkey and then to Lebanon. Ghosn is a Lebanese national, and the nation does not extradite its citizens.

In an additional development, the air charter company that flew Ghosn said in a statement Tuesday that it was paid only half of the $350,000 fee for the Japan-to-Turkey flight, and that it had received no compensation at all for the second flight from Turkey to Lebanon.

Carole Ghosn, who is a citizen of both Lebanon and the United States, denounced the Japanese arrest warrant in an interview published Tuesday in the French newspaper Le Parisien, calling it “an act of revenge by the prosecutors” meant to put pressure on her husband.

“I find this a belittling act from an alleged great democracy,” she said in the interview, which the newspaper said was conducted in an exclusive hotel in Achrafieh, a neighbourhood in eastern Beirut. “I have already been humiliated in Japan, where I have been accused of running away from justice, when this is absolutely false.”

On Wednesday, Carlos Ghosn is expected to speak for himself at a news conference in Beirut.

 

c.2020 The New York Times Company

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.