Home > World

Iraqi PM received word from Iran about missile attack

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Jan 2020 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 05:03 PM BdST

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi received a verbal message from Iran in which it told him its response to the US killing of its top general was either imminent or under way, his spokesman said in a statement.

Tehran told Abdul Mahdi it would only target locations where US forces were present but did not specify the locations, his spokesman said.

Abdul Mahdi simultaneously received a call from the United States while missiles were falling on the American wing of the Ain al-Assad air base in Anbar province and the Harir air base in Erbil, the spokesman said.

There have been no reports of casualties from either the Iraqi military or the US-led coalition.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after welcoming Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, Jan 7, 2020. REUTERS

Trump says ‘all is well’ after Iran missile attacks

Photo taken via IRNA

Facts: Iran’s attack on US bases

Representational image. Reuters

Airlines re-route flights away from Iraq, Iran airspace

US FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran

Iraqi Air Force helicopters land at Ain al-Asad airbase in the Anbar province, Iraq Dec 29, 2019. REUTERS

80 Americans killed in Iran strikes: state TV

People walk past the pink residence of former chief of the Nissan-Renault auto alliance, Carlos Ghosn, in Beirut, Lebanon on Saturday, Jan 4, 2020. The New York Times

Arrest warrant issued for Ghosn’s wife

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a meeting in London, Dec 3, 2019

Pompeo pushed Trump to kill Soleimani

US Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division board an aircraft bound for the US Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, North Carolina January 5, 2020. US Army/Spc. Hubert Delany III/Handout via REUTERS

'We're going to war, bro'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.