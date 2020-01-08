Iraqi PM received word from Iran about missile attack
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jan 2020 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 05:03 PM BdST
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi received a verbal message from Iran in which it told him its response to the US killing of its top general was either imminent or under way, his spokesman said in a statement.
Tehran told Abdul Mahdi it would only target locations where US forces were present but did not specify the locations, his spokesman said.
Abdul Mahdi simultaneously received a call from the United States while missiles were falling on the American wing of the Ain al-Assad air base in Anbar province and the Harir air base in Erbil, the spokesman said.
There have been no reports of casualties from either the Iraqi military or the US-led coalition.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iran missiles target US forces in Iraq; Trump says 'All well'
- 7-Airlines re-route flights away from Iraq, Iran airspace after missile attack on US troops
- What we know about the 2 bases Iran attacked
- US FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran after missile attack on US troops
- Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn’s wife
- Pompeo pushed Trump to kill top general, upending Middle East
- Iran fires rockets at Iraqi airbase hosting US forces after funeral of slain commander
- 'We're going to war, bro': Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne deploys to the Middle East
- Burial of Iranian commander postponed due to stampede, reports ISNA
- Dozens killed in stampede at funeral of slain Iranian commander
Most Read
- Iranian state TV says 80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in Iran missile strikes
- 'We're going to war, bro': Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne deploys to the Middle East
- Ukrainian airliner crashes after take-off in Iran, killing all 176 aboard
- At least 56 killed in crush at general's funeral, as Iran vows revenge on US
- Hasina urges nation to keep faith in her as government completes one year
- RAB launches manhunt for rapist of DU student after detaining another suspect
- RAB seizes mobile phone from rape suspect
- Sarwar Ali sees ‘militant link’ behind attack on him, his family
- Mojnu, lone suspect in the rape of Dhaka University student, is a serial rapist: RAB
- Police using physical features to catch Dhaka University student rape suspect