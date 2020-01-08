Iranian state TV says 80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in Iran missile strikes
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jan 2020 05:44 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 11:57 AM BdST
Iranian state television said on Wednesday that at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed in attacks involving 15 missiles Tehran launched on US targets in Iraq, adding that none of the missiles were intercepted.
State TV, citing a senior Revolutionary Guards source, also said Iran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights if Washington took any retaliatory measures. It also said US helicopters and military equipment were "severely damaged".
Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran Jan 7, 2020. REUTERS
