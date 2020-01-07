Home > World

US embassies on alert as Iran threatens reprisals

Published: 07 Jan 2020 02:19 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2020 02:19 PM BdST

In Jerusalem and elsewhere across the Middle East, United States embassies warned Americans of potential attacks from Iran, as Iranian generals vowed to avenge the senior commander killed in an American drone strike.

In Jerusalem, the embassy told Americans on Monday to watch out for “mortars and rocket fire.” A day earlier, the United States Mission in Saudi Arabia had warned citisens to be prepared for “missile and drone attacks.”

The security alerts follow the targeted killing Friday of Maj Gen Qassem Soleimani, the leading figure in Iran’s foreign-facing intelligence and military operations.

At Soleimani’s funeral in Tehran on Monday, military commanders promised vengeance. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told advisers that any retaliation against the United States should be direct, proportional and carried out openly by Iran.

That is a startling departure for the Iranian leadership, which has typically cloaked its attacks behind the actions of proxies it has cultivated around the region. But in the fury generated by the killing of Soleimani, a close ally and personal friend of the supreme leader, the ayatollah was apparently willing to cast aside those traditional cautions.

In Israel, the United States Embassy on Monday issued a security alert for the entire country and warned Americans of potential mortar and rocket attacks.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy strongly encourages US citisens to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness, as security incidents, including rocket fire, often take place without warning,” the embassy said in an alert published on its website.

The United States Mission to Saudi Arabia on Sunday warned Americans in the kingdom to be aware of a “heightened risk of missile and drone attacks.”

American embassies across the region have been on heightened alert since Dec 31, when militants, backed by the Iranian government, stormed the embassy in Baghdad. President Trump said the assault was organised by General Suleimani.

Last week, embassies in Beirut, Lebanon, and Baghdad issued security alerts.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

