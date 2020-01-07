Home > World

Dozens killed in stampede at funeral of slain Iranian commander

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Jan 2020 04:17 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2020 04:38 PM BdST

Previous Next
Dozens of people were killed in a stampede among huge crowds of mourners at the funeral ceremony for a slain military commander in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, state-affiliated media reported.

Tens of thousands of people had poured on to the streets of Kerman to pay tribute to General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq on Friday. Many chanted "Death to America".

The Young Journalists Club, which is affiliated to state television, said on its website that a stampede had broken out and 35 people were killed and 48 wounded. More details were not immediately available.

Soleiman's body had been taken to Iraqi and other Iranian cities before arriving in his hometown Kerman for burial, prompting mass outpourings of grief nationwide as the coffin was carried through streets.

Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran January 7, 2020. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran January 7, 2020. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

In other developments on Tuesday, a senior Iranian official said Tehran was considering 13 scenarios to avenge his killing.

In Washington, the US defence secretary denied reports the US military was preparing to withdraw from Iraq, where Tehran has vied with Washington for influence over nearly two decades of war and unrest.

Soleimani was responsible for building up Tehran's network of proxy forces across the Middle East.

US and Iranian warnings of new strikes and retaliation have also stoked concerns about a broader Middle East conflict and led to calls in the US Congress for legislation to stop US President Donald Trump going to war with Iran.

"We will take revenge, a hard and definitive revenge," the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, General Hossein Salami, told mourners in Kerman.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and military commanders have said Iranian retaliation for the US action on Friday would match the scale of Soleimani's killing but that it would be at a time and place of Tehran's choosing.

Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran Jan 7, 2020.

Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran Jan 7, 2020.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said 13 "revenge scenarios" were being considered, Fars news agency reported. Even the weakest option would prove "a historic nightmare for the Americans," he said.

Iran, whose southern coast stretches along a Gulf oil shipping route that includes the narrow Stait of Hormuz, has allied forces across the Middle East through which it could act. Representatives from those groups, including the Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, attended the funeral evenst in Tehran.

Despite its strident rhetoric, analysts say Iran will seek to avoid any conventional conflict with the United States but assymetric strikes, such as sabotage or other more limited military actions, are more likely.

Trump has promised strikes on 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, if Iran retaliates, although US officials sought to downplay his reference to cultural targets.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Soldiers from Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne Division wait for transportation in preparation for deployment to the Middle East at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, NC on Jan 4, 2020. The New York Times

US prepares for worst in Mideast

People attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran January 6, 2020. REUTERS

Pentagon chief denies US leaving Iraq

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo, Japan, Mar 6, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Ghosn took bullet train from Tokyo to Osaka

A burnt business sign lies in front yard of a destroyed venue in Mogo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia Jan 5, 2020. REUTERS

The springs ran dry in Australia

Charred farmland remains blanketed in smoke after the New Years Eve bushfire in Cobargo, Australia Jan 6, 2020. REUTERS

Australia bolsters bushfire defences

Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of a sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, January 6, 2020. REUTERS

Harvey Weinstein charged with rape

Mark T Esper. The Washington Post

Pentagon rules out striking Iranian cultural sites

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prays near the coffins of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran January 6, 2020. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

Tears from Ayatollah as Iran mourns Sloeimani

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.