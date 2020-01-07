Burial of Iranian commander postponed due to stampede, reports ISNA
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jan 2020 05:07 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2020 05:07 PM BdST
The burial of a top Iranian commander killed in a US drone strike last week was postponed on Tuesday due to a stampede in his hometown, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
The report did not say how long any delay to burying General Qassem Soleimani would last. A report earlier said 35 people were killed in the stampede in his hometown of Kerman.

