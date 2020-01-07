Bolton is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial, raising pressure for witnesses

Bolton’s surprise declaration, in a statement on his website, was a dramatic turn that could alter the political dynamic of the impeachment process in the Senate and raise the risks for Trump of Republican defections. The former national security adviser is a potentially vital witness, with direct knowledge of presidential actions and conversations regarding Ukraine that could fill in blanks in the narrative of the impeachment case.

It came as the House continued to withhold the articles of impeachment necessary to start the trial in a bid to increase Democratic leverage in Senate negotiations over calling Bolton and three other administration witnesses the president blocked from testifying in the House inquiry.

“I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify,” Bolton said in the statement.

His decision raised immediate questions for Sen Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, around how to proceed with the trial. He has steadfastly refused to commit to calling witnesses, but as majority leader, he must also weigh the wishes of a small group of moderate Republicans who may press to hear from them.

The two parties have been at an impasse over the issue of witnesses for weeks now, and the dispute has delayed the start of Trump’s trial. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, has declined to send the Senate the charges against Trump, which would prompt the start of the trial, saying that she first wants assurances that McConnell would run a fair process.

McConnell argues the Senate should not even consider admitting new information in the trial until after it hears opening arguments from the prosecution and the defence. He addressed the only development obliquely in a speech Monday afternoon, accusing Democrats of trying to “pre-commit the Senate to redoing House Democrats’ slapdash work for them, and pursuing avenues” that the House did not.

© 2019 New York Times News Service