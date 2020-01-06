Home > World

Three rockets fall in Baghdad, including two in Green Zone: Iraqi military

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Jan 2020 02:06 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 03:14 AM BdST

Previous Next
Three Katyusha rockets fell in Baghdad on Sunday, including two inside the capital's heavily fortified Green Zone, the Iraqi military said.

Representational Image: A soldier washes a World War II

Representational Image: A soldier washes a World War II "Katyusha" rocket launcher at the Moika Embankment in central St. Petersburg in this May 8, 2009 file photo. Reuters

Six people were wounded, police sources said.

The Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign missions.
 

Also Read
  Rockets fall near US embassy in Baghdad, inside Iraqi air base housing US troops

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A view of the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran December 23, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran steps further back from nuclear deal

US Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, wait for their departure to the Middle East near US President Donald Trump memorabilia, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, U.S. January 4, 2020. Reuters

Iraq wants foreign forces to leave

A plane drops water over wildfires burning in the vicinity of Tapitallee, New South Wales, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. High winds and temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit were likely to exacerbate fires already raging out of control on Saturday; Officials in New South Wales said they expected to lose more houses over the weekend. (Matthew Abbott/The New York Times)

‘It’s an atomic bomb’

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem January 5, 2020. Reuters

Netanyahu calls Israel 'nuclear power'

Iran condemns Trump as 'terrorist in a suit'

File Photo: A general view of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, some 1,200 km (746 miles) south of Tehran October 26, 2010. REUTERS/IRNA/Mohammad Babaie

Iran to finalise its next nuclear step on Sunday

Mourners attend the funeral procession of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, and the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Kerbala, Iraq, Jan 4, 2020. REUTERS

Cries of ‘revenge is coming’ at Iraq funerals

FILE PHOTO: Communist Party Secretary of Shanxi province Luo Huining attends a session of his province on the second day of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Oct 19, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter - RC16EEA2D5F0

China replaces HK liaison office head

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.