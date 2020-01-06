Three rockets fall in Baghdad, including two in Green Zone: Iraqi military
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jan 2020 02:06 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 03:14 AM BdST
Three Katyusha rockets fell in Baghdad on Sunday, including two inside the capital's heavily fortified Green Zone, the Iraqi military said.
Representational Image: A soldier washes a World War II "Katyusha" rocket launcher at the Moika Embankment in central St. Petersburg in this May 8, 2009 file photo. Reuters
Six people were wounded, police sources said.
The Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign missions.
Also Read
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Netanyahu, in apparent stumble, calls Israel 'nuclear power'
- Iran steps further back from nuclear deal, says no limits on enrichment
- Iraq calls for foreign forces to leave after US killing of Iran commander
- Iran to finalise its next nuclear step on Sunday: IRNA
- Iran condemns Trump as 'terrorist in a suit' after attack threat
- ‘It’s an atomic bomb’: Australia deploys military as fires spread
- Iran's minister Jahromi says Trump is ‘a terrorist in a suit’
- Cries of ‘revenge is coming’ at funerals for slain commanders in Iraq
- China replaces head of Hong Kong liaison office amid ongoing protests
- New bushfire flares in southeast Australia as damage assessment begins
Most Read
- Vegetation, water shrink as concrete covers 82pc of Dhaka
- Thousands in Iraq mourn top Iranian general killed by US; rockets fired in Baghdad
- Gold prices surge to six-year high after US killing of Iranian commander
- Dhaka court issues arrest order for former chief justice Sinha over suspicious loans
- ‘It’s an atomic bomb’: Australia deploys military as fires spread
- Iran to finalise its next nuclear step on Sunday: IRNA
- US and Iran exchange more threats as Democrats question timing of strike
- Hasina names Nahean as BCL president, Lekhak as general secretary
- ‘Nowhere else to go’: Some defy warnings to flee Australian fires
- He mocks Saudi Arabia on YouTube. Yes, he fears for his safety