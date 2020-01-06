Three rockets fall in Baghdad, including two in Green Zone: Iraqi military

Three Katyusha rockets fell in Baghdad on Sunday, including two inside the capital's heavily fortified Green Zone, the Iraqi military said.

Representational Image: A soldier washes a World War II "Katyusha" rocket launcher at the Moika Embankment in central St. Petersburg in this May 8, 2009 file photo. Reuters Six people were wounded, police sources said. The Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign missions.

Also Read

Rockets fall near US embassy in Baghdad, inside Iraqi air base housing US troops