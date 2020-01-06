Home > World

Netanyahu, in apparent stumble, calls Israel 'nuclear power'

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Jan 2020 01:11 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 01:11 AM BdST

In an apparent slip of the tongue on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Israel as a nuclear power before correcting himself with a bashful nod and an embarrassed smile.

Israel is widely believed to have an atomic arsenal but has never confirmed or denied that it has nuclear weapons, maintaining a so-called policy of ambiguity on the issue for decades.

Netanyahu stumbled at the weekly cabinet meeting while reading in Hebrew prepared remarks on a deal with Greece and Cyprus on a subsea gas pipeline.

"The significance of this project is that we are turning Israel into a nuclear power," he said, before quickly correcting himself to say "energy power".

He then paused for a beat, acknowledging his mistake with a smile, and then ploughed on with his comments.

The rare blooper from one of Israel's most polished politicians swiftly proliferated on social media.

Netanyahu is fighting for his political survival in a March 2 vote after two inconclusive elections in April and September. In November, he was indicted on corruption charges, which he denies.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A plane drops water over wildfires burning in the vicinity of Tapitallee, New South Wales, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. High winds and temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit were likely to exacerbate fires already raging out of control on Saturday; Officials in New South Wales said they expected to lose more houses over the weekend. (Matthew Abbott/The New York Times)

‘It’s an atomic bomb’

Iran condemns Trump as 'terrorist in a suit'

File Photo: A general view of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, some 1,200 km (746 miles) south of Tehran October 26, 2010. REUTERS/IRNA/Mohammad Babaie

Iran to finalise its next nuclear step on Sunday

Mourners attend the funeral procession of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, and the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Kerbala, Iraq, Jan 4, 2020. REUTERS

Cries of ‘revenge is coming’ at Iraq funerals

FILE PHOTO: Communist Party Secretary of Shanxi province Luo Huining attends a session of his province on the second day of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Oct 19, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter - RC16EEA2D5F0

China replaces HK liaison office head

A satellite image shows wildfires burning east of Obrost, Victoria, Australia Jan 4, 2020. Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.

New bushfire flare up in Australia

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks following the US Military airstrike against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq, in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Trump vows to hit 52 Iranian targets if Iran retaliates

People attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Ahvaz, Iran Jan 5, 2020. REUTERS

Trump is ‘a terrorist in a suit’: Iran minister

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.