Britain's Prince Charles to visit Israel and Palestinian Territories
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jan 2020 06:55 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 06:55 PM BdST
Britain’s Prince Charles will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz becoming the most senior British royal to visit Israel and the Palestinian Territories later this month.
Charles will attend the World Holocaust Forum on Jan 23 in Jerusalem, his office said on Monday, to honor the victims of the Holocaust. Auschwitz-Birkenau in southern Poland was the largest Nazi death camp in World War Two.
Charles will then travel to the Palestinian Territories. Prince William and his wife Kate became the first British royals to visit the area in an official capacity in 2018.
En route to the Middle East, Charles will stop off at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to deliver a keynote address to launch the Sustainable Markets Council, designed to find ways to decarbonize the global economy.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Delhi police, facing criticism, probe attack on students at elite university
- Smoke stalls rescues as Australia plans for next fiery onslaught
- Huge crowds in Iran for commander's funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day'
- As fires rage, Australia sees its leader as missing in action
- Trump reiterates threat to target Iranian cultural sites
- Iran uncertainty grips Congress as impeachment looms
- Iran ends nuclear limits as killing of Iranian general upends Mideast
- Three Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack on base in Kenya
- Three rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone
- Netanyahu, in apparent stumble, calls Israel 'nuclear power'
Most Read
- ‘It’s an atomic bomb’: Australia deploys military as fires spread
- Iraq wants foreign troops out after air strike; US urges leaders to reconsider
- At least 10,000 to be registered online for Mujib Year countdown event
- Iran to finalise its next nuclear step on Sunday: IRNA
- Bangladesh launches $10m fund to boost exports
- Three Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack on base in Kenya
- Vegetation, water shrink as concrete covers 82pc of Dhaka
- Rape of Dhaka University student sparks campus protests
- Iran ends nuclear limits as killing of Iranian general upends Mideast
- Mohammad Ali sacked from ICT prosecution team for ‘misconduct, moral lapse’