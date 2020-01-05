Iran's minister Jahromi says Trump is ‘a terrorist in a suit’
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jan 2020 03:38 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2020 03:38 PM BdST
The United States President Donald Trump is "a terrorist in a suit", Iranian Information and Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted on Sunday.
"Like ISIS, Like Hitler, Like Genghis! They all hate cultures. Trump is a terrorist in a suit. He will learn history very soon that NOBODY can defeat 'the Great Iranian Nation & Culture'," Jahromi tweeted.
