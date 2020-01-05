Home > World

China replaces head of Hong Kong liaison office amid ongoing protests

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Jan 2020 12:09 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2020 12:09 PM BdST

China has replaced the head of its Hong Kong Liaison Office, the most senior mainland political official based in the Chinese-controlled territory, following more than six months of often-violent anti-government protests in the city.

Wang Zhimin, who had held the post since 2017, had been replaced by 65-year-old Luo Huining, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on its website late on Saturday. Until November, Luo was the top official of China's ruling Communist Party in the northern province of Shanxi.

Reuters reported exclusively in November that Beijing was considering potential replacements for Wang, in a sign of dissatisfaction with the Liaison Office's handling of the crisis, the worst since the city reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Saturday's statement gave no other details on the change.

Luo, a loyalist of President Xi Jinping, has not previously held any Hong Kong-related position and is at the age when top Chinese officials typically retire. In Shanxi, he had been tasked with cleaning up a graft-ridden, coal-rich region where corruption was once likened to cancer.

The Liaison Office, which reports to China's State Council, serves as the platform for Beijing to project its influence in the city, and has come in for criticism in Hong Kong and mainland China for misjudging the situation in the city.

Wang is the shortest serving Liaison office director since 1997.

Ma Ngok, a political scientist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said it had been only a matter of time before Beijing made Hong Kong-related personnel changes, and that the switch did not necessarily indicate a change in policy.

"Beijing is having trouble devising new policy in Hong Kong," Ma said.

"Given his age it is possible he is only a stop-gap appointment," Ma said of Luo.

Johnny Lau, a political scientist and commentator, said Wang's exit was unlikely to placate Hong Kong protesters who have demanded that the city's leader, Carrie Lam, step down.

Writing in the Communist Party's official People's Daily in 2017, Luo said Shanxi province had been ardently following instructions from Xi to clean up the mess there.

"All the province's people have deeply felt that the all-out efforts to enforce party discipline have been like spring rain washing away the smog," Luo wrote.

Before moving to Shanxi, Luo had been the top party official in the western province of Qinghai.

"Shanxi has gone from being a victim of a regression in its political environment to being a beneficiary of all-out efforts to enforce party discipline," he wrote in 2017.

'STAUNCH SUPPORT'

Mass protests erupted in June in Hong Kong over an extradition bill that would have allowed individuals to be sent for trial to the mainland, where justice is controlled by the Communist Party.

Though the bill was withdrawn, protests have continued over a broad perception that Beijing is meddling improperly in city affairs and complaints of police brutality.

Lam said in a statement on Saturday that the Liaison Office would continue under Luo's leadership to work with the Hong Kong government for the "positive development" of the relationship between the mainland and Hong Kong.

She added that Luo's predecessor had provided "staunch support" to the Hong Kong government's efforts to curb violence and uphold the rule of law during the unrest of recent months.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A satellite image shows wildfires burning east of Obrost, Victoria, Australia Jan 4, 2020. Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.

New bushfire flare up in Australia

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks following the US Military airstrike against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq, in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Trump vows to hit 52 Iranian targets if Iran retaliates

An image provided by Sgt. Kyle Tabot/US Department of Defense shows an American Marine guarding the US embassy in Baghdad on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The killing of Soleimani, intended as a shot against Iran, could accelerate an Iranian objective: pushing the United States military out of Iraq. (Sgt. Kyle Tabot/US Department of Defense via The New York Times)

US, Iran exchange more threats

A homeowner waters down her property as smoke rose from a wildfire in the vicinity of Tomerong, New South Wales, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. High winds and temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit were likely to exacerbate fires already raging out of control on Saturday; Officials in New South Wales said they expected to lose more houses over the weekend. (Matthew Abbott/The New York Times)

Australians defy fire warnings

6 die in fresh US air strike in Iraq

Ghanem al-Masarir, a Saudi dissident satirist and YouTube star, in London on Aug 14, 2019. Al-Masarir came to Britain from Saudi Arabia 16 years ago, seeking both an education and a way to denounce his native country from afar. The New York Times

He mocks Saudi on YouTube

President Donald Trump speaks at King Jesus International Ministry in Miami on Friday, Jan 3, 2020. The New York Times

God is ‘on our side’: Trump

The sky glows red as surrounding wildfires close in on the town of Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia, Jan 4, 2020, in this photo obtained from social media. REUTERS

Bushfires out of control in Australia

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.