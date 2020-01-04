Home > World

Will there be a military draft? After Iran strike, fears of World War III in US

Sarah Mervosh, The New York Times

Published: 04 Jan 2020 03:54 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2020 03:54 AM BdST

For decades, American men over the age of 18 have gone through the ritual of registering with the government in case of a military draft. In recent years, that ritual has felt like routine paperwork, a simple checking of the box.

But Friday, after a United States drone strike killed Iran’s top security and intelligence commander, prompting concerns about the possibility of war, that oft-forgotten ritual became a reason for spiking anxiety among many Americans.

“World War III” started trending on social media. Many young men suddenly remembered registering after their 18th birthdays, many to apply for college financial aid. One Twitter user posted that he had blocked the account of the US Army, with the (faulty) reasoning that: “They can’t draft you if they can’t see you.”

Interest was so high that it overwhelmed the website for the Selective Service System, the independent government agency that maintains a database of Americans eligible for a potential draft. “Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time,” the agency said on Twitter, adding, “We appreciate your patience.”

Here is an explanation of the current military system and what it would take to enact a draft in modern times.

Is there going to be a draft?

The United States first conscripted soldiers during the Civil War and continued to use the draft in some form on and off through the Vietnam War, said Jennifer Mittelstadt, a professor of history at Rutgers University who has studied the military.

But there has been no conscription since 1973, when the draft was abolished after opposition to fighting in Vietnam. “There was huge support for ending the draft across the political spectrum,” Mittelstadt said. “I think it’s fair to say that the draft has never been wildly popular.”

The modern-day military is now an all-volunteer force.

To change that, Congress would have to pass a law reinstating the draft, and the president would have to sign it, actions that would likely require broad political support.

What is the draft age?

All men from 18 to 25 years old are required to register with the Selective Service System. Many young men check a box to register when getting a driver’s license. Others sign up when applying for federal student aid to attend college.

But just because you have registered does not mean you will be drafted. “Right now, registering for selective service really means nothing about the likelihood of you serving in the current military,” Mittelstadt said.

Joe Heck, chairman of the National Commission on Military, National and Public Service, a committee created by Congress to evaluate the Selective Service System, put it this way: “Registration is ongoing. A draft would require an act of Congress.”

What happens if you don’t register?

If you do not register for Selective Service as a young man, you can be subject to lifetime penalties. For example, men who did not register cannot receive federal financial aid, and they cannot work for the federal government, Heck said.

To check if you have registered, visit the Selective Service System’s website (once it is up and running again).

Can women be drafted?

No.

Historically, only men have been eligible for the draft. But the question of whether to include women in registration has gained traction in recent years, as women have taken on broader roles within the military.

In 2015, the Pentagon opened up all combat jobs to women. Last year, a federal judge in Houston ruled that excluding women from the draft was unconstitutional.

As part of its work, the National Commission on Military, National and Public Service is considering whether to expand the registration requirement to include women. The group’s final report, on that and other issues, is expected to be released in March.

©2020 The New York Times Company

