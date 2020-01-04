Air strikes targeting Iraqi militia kill six
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jan 2020 10:37 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2020 10:37 AM BdST
Air strikes targeting Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed Shi'ite militias near camp Taji north of Baghdad have killed six people and critically wounded three, an Iraqi army source said late on Friday.
Two of the three vehicles making up a militia convoy were found burned, the source said, as well as six burned corpses. The strikes took place at 1:12am local time, he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump warns Iran as Ayatollah vows vengeance
- Air strikes targeting Iraqi militia kill six
- Will there be a military draft? After Iran strike, fears of World War III in US
- How the US airstrike killing Iran’s Soleimani could affect the 2020 race
- Qassem Soleimani, Master of Iran’s Intrigue and Force, Dies at 62
- Iranian general travelled with impunity, until US drones found him
- Pompeo says US killed Iranian commander to prevent 'imminent attack'
- Iran vows to avenge US killing of top commander Soleimani
- US embassy urges citizens to depart Iraq immediately
- US killing of Iranian Commander will raise Middle East tension: Russia
Most Read
- Iranian general travelled with impunity, until US drones found him
- Qassem Soleimani, master of Iran’s intrigue and force, dies at 62
- Will there be a military draft? After Iran strike, fears of World War III in US
- Iran names deputy commander of Quds force to replace Soleimani after killing
- Iran vows to avenge US killing of top commander Soleimani
- Domestic aide steals cash from finance minister’s home
- Qasem Soleimani, Iranian hard-liner, cast long shadow over Middle East
- Dozens of US oil workers prepare to leave Iraq after air strike
- University student Rumpa’s death remains a mystery after a month
- An organised party is strength for government, says Hasina