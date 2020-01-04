Home > World

Air strikes targeting Iraqi militia kill six

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Jan 2020 10:37 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2020 10:37 AM BdST

Air strikes targeting Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed Shi'ite militias near camp Taji north of Baghdad have killed six people and critically wounded three, an Iraqi army source said late on Friday.

Two of the three vehicles making up a militia convoy were found burned, the source said, as well as six burned corpses. The strikes took place at 1:12am local time, he said.  

