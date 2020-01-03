US killing of Iranian Commander will raise Middle East tension: Russia
Published: 03 Jan 2020 05:16 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2020 06:11 PM BdST
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike would increase tensions in the Middle East, RIA news agency reported.
The United States killed Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in a strike on Friday in Baghdad.
