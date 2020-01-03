US embassy urges citizens to depart Iraq immediately
Published: 03 Jan 2020 06:10 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2020 06:10 PM BdST
The United States embassy in Baghdad urged on Friday all citizens to depart Iraq immediately, hours after the US killed Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an air strike.
"Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, the US Embassy urges American citizens to heed the January 2020 Travel Advisory and depart Iraq immediately. US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land," it said in a statement.
