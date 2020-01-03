Turkish operator says Ghosn used its jets illegally in escape from Japan
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jan 2020 03:25 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2020 03:25 PM BdST
Turkish private aircraft operator MNG Jet said on Friday that its planes were used illegally in the escape from Japan of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, adding it had filed a criminal complaint.
Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.
"In December 2019, MNG Jet leased two separate private jets to two different clients," the company said adding that one of the company's employees had admitted falsifying records by not including Ghosn's name in the official documentation.
On Thursday, Turkish police detained seven people, including four pilots, as part of an investigation into Ghosn's passage through the country. The detainees were sent to court on Friday after giving statements to police on the incident.
WARNING:
