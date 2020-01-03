Killing of Iranian commander is met with criticism and tough talk

The commander, Maj Gen Qasem Soleimani, died early Friday in a bombing attack at the Baghdad International Airport, the Pentagon said.

President Donald Trump punctuated the significant military action by posting an image of the American flag on Twitter without any text.

Democrats on Capitol Hill criticised the way the bombing had been carried out on Soleimani, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force who was believed to be responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US soldiers during the Iraq War and hostile Iranian activities throughout the Middle East.

“The question is this — as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, wrote on Twitter.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-NY, and an Army veteran who served in Iraq, said on Twitter that the killing was more than justified.

“The days of rolling US senior leaders at the negotiating table & killing US soldiers on the battlefield w/impunity are over,” Zeldin wrote, adding that the strike was “very necessary justice served.”

Soleimani’s death drew some comparisons to the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden, but others dismissed comparisons. Some of Trump’s critics warned of reprisals, including Ned Price, a special assistant and National Security Council spokesman under former President Barack Obama.

“Reasonable people can disagree on the wisdom, in principle, of targeting Soleimani,” Price wrote on Twitter. “But no one should be under any illusion that the Trump admin is prepared to handle the backlash that will follow if this is true. This is a network that has the region wired and cells in the West.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in a statement Thursday night from the presidential campaign trail that no American would mourn Soleimani, who supported terror and sowed chaos. But Biden questioned the wisdom of the strike, which he called “hugely escalatory.”

“President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond,” Biden said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, commended Trump on Twitter and said that the response was warranted after Iran-backed protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad this week.

“If Iran continues to attack America and our allies, they should pay the heaviest of prices, which includes the destruction of their oil refineries,” Graham wrote.

Oil prices on the futures markets immediately went up on news of the rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

