Khamenei says anti-US resistance to increase after Soleimani death

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Jan 2020 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2020 12:22 PM BdST

Iranian Supreme Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani would double the motivation of the resistance against the United States and Israel, state television reported.

"All Enemies should know that the jihad of resistance will continue with a doubled motivation, and a definite victory awaits the fighters in the holy war," Khamenei said in a statement carried by TV, in which he called for three days of national mourning.

Iran often refers to regional countries and forces opposed to Israel and the United States as a "resistance" front.

