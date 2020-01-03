Iran names deputy commander of Quds force to replace Soleimani after killing
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jan 2020 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2020 04:50 PM BdST
Iran's supreme leader appointed the deputy commander of the Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, as the replacement for Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the elite force who was killed in a US air strike on Friday, state media reported.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement that programme of the Quds Force, the military unit responsible for projecting Iran's influence via proxies across the Middle East, "will be unchanged from the time of his predecessor."
Ghaani became deputy commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in 1997 when Soleimani became the Force's chief commander.
Ghaani was quoted by Iranian media as saying in 2017 that US President Donald Trump's "threats against Iran will damage America ... We have buried many ... like Trump and know how to fight against America."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Turkish operator says Ghosn used its jets illegally in escape from Japan
- Reactions to the killing of Iranian general in a US air strike
- Khamenei says anti-US resistance to increase after Soleimani death
- Top Iranian General Qassim Soleimani is killed on Trump’s orders, officials say
- Video showing sexual assault by mob in Egypt draws outrage
- Australia PM inclined to cancel India trip due to bushfire crisis
- Australian Prime Minister jeered by angry bushfire victims
- Australia fires intensify: ‘It’s going to be a blast furnace’
- Iranian commander Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in US air strike
- Erdogan prepares a new military intervention, this time in Libya
Most Read
- Madrasa headmaster’s 4-year-old son found dead in teacher’s wardrobe
- Domestic aide steals cash from finance minister’s home
- Iranian commander Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in US air strike
- Myanmar has not denied Rohingya atrocities: Momen
- 445 Bangladeshis return from India in two months, says BGB chief
- PM Hasina opens Dhaka International Trade Fair
- BNP-backed councillor candidate arrested in old case in Dhaka
- Three more cold spells to hit Bangladesh in Jan
- Private sector credit growth ‘worryingly’ drops below 10pc
- At SoftBank’s jewel Oyo in India: ‘Toxic’ culture and troubling incidents