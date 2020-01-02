Turkey detains pilots over Ghosn's escape through Istanbul
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jan 2020 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2020 04:10 PM BdST
Turkish police detained seven people including four pilots on Thursday in an investigation of how ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn touched down in Istanbul as he fled Japan en route to Lebanon, according to broadcaster NTV.
Turkey's interior ministry has launched a probe into the transit of Ghosn, who has become Japan's most famous fugitive after revealing on Tuesday he fled to Beirut to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters that Ghosn, one of the world's best-known executives, had arrived in Beirut on a private jet from Istanbul on Monday.
Hurriyet news website, citing an interior ministry official, said Turkish border police were not notified about Ghosn's arrival, and neither his entry nor exit were registered.
The plane arrived at 5:30am (0230 GMT) Monday at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, Hurriyet reported, adding prosecutors ordered the arrests after widening their investigation.
The reports could not immediately be confirmed.
Japanese authorities allowed Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out on bail, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday, shedding some light on how he managed his escape to Lebanon.
The businessman, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, was smuggled out of Tokyo by a private security company days ago, the culmination of a plan that was crafted over three months, Reuters has reported.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Why did the US become the focus of Iraqis’ anger?
- Sixteen inmates killed in Mexican prison fight, scarring troubled system
- Australian authorities steer mass evacuation as wildfires raze holiday towns
- Taiwan's top military official missing after helicopter makes emergency landing
- Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan
- Floods in Indonesia's capital kill nine, force thousands to evacuate
- US deploying 750 soldiers after protest at US Embassy in Iraq: Pentagon chief
- Trump says Iran will 'pay a very big price' if lives are lost at any US facility
- Iran's Khamenei strongly condemns US attacks in Iraq: TV
- India approves third moon mission, months after landing failure
Most Read
- Private banks can offer 6% interest on deposit, finance minister says
- Rahmatul Muneem appointed National Board of Revenue Chairman
- PM Hasina opens Dhaka International Trade Fair
- Trial of 10 suspects in the daylight murder of Refat opens in Barguna
- Former reserved-seat MP Fazilatun Nasa Bappy dies at 49
- Taposh wealthier than Ishraque, but Tabith has more assets than Atiqul
- Govt asks its transport department to transfer vehicles for free
- Titas system loss rises five times to Tk 7.7 billion in 2018-19, raises eyebrows
- Foreign Secretary Masud sees progress in India’s efforts to quell protests
- Dhaka traffic scenario to shift by 2030, says Quader