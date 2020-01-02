Home > World

Iran not heading to war but not afraid of conflict: Revolutionary Guards commander

Published: 02 Jan 2020 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2020 07:29 PM BdST

A top Iranian commander said on Thursday that Iran was not moving towards a war but was not afraid of any conflict, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported after US President Donald Trump said Tehran was behind anti-US protests in Iraq.

Trump accused Iran of orchestrating demonstrations at the US embassy in Iraq on Tuesday and said Tehran would be held responsible. Iran has rejected the accusation.

“We are not leading the country to war, but we are not afraid of any war and we tell America to speak correctly with the Iranian nation. We have the power to break them several times over and are not worried,” Revolutionary Guards Commander Brigadier General Hossein Salami was quoted by Tasnim as saying.

A protester places a shoe at a placard with US President Donald Trump illustration outside the US Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi, in Baghdad, Iraq Jan 1, 2020. REUTERS

Smoke billows during bushfires in Bairnsdale, Victoria, Australia, Dec 30, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. REUTERS

General Shen Yi-ming. Facebook

Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, Japan Apr 25, 2019. REUTERS

