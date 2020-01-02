Iran not heading to war but not afraid of conflict: Revolutionary Guards commander
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jan 2020 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2020 07:29 PM BdST
A top Iranian commander said on Thursday that Iran was not moving towards a war but was not afraid of any conflict, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported after US President Donald Trump said Tehran was behind anti-US protests in Iraq.
Trump accused Iran of orchestrating demonstrations at the US embassy in Iraq on Tuesday and said Tehran would be held responsible. Iran has rejected the accusation.
“We are not leading the country to war, but we are not afraid of any war and we tell America to speak correctly with the Iranian nation. We have the power to break them several times over and are not worried,” Revolutionary Guards Commander Brigadier General Hossein Salami was quoted by Tasnim as saying.
