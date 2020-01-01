US deploying 750 soldiers after protest at US Embassy in Iraq: Pentagon chief
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jan 2020 05:57 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 05:57 PM BdST
The United States is immediately deploying about 750 soldiers to the Middle East in response to the violent protests at the US Embassy in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday.
Esper said in a statement he had authorized the deployment of an infantry battalion from the Immediate Response Force (IRF) of the 82nd Airborne Division. Apart from the immediate deployment, additional forces from the IRF are prepared to deploy over the next several days, he said.
