Ringing in 2020

Published: 01 Jan 2020 01:48 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 01:48 AM BdST

New Year 2020 Celebrations in pictures
  Fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2019. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

    Fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2019. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

  Crowds watch fireworks display during New Year's Eve celebrations in Brisbane, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

    Crowds watch fireworks display during New Year's Eve celebrations in Brisbane, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

  Mizuki (L) and Tsubasa take a selfie as they wait to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks at South Bank in Brisbane, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

    Mizuki (L) and Tsubasa take a selfie as they wait to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks at South Bank in Brisbane, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

  Students cheer as they release balloons during celebrations to welcome the New Year at a school in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS

    Students cheer as they release balloons during celebrations to welcome the New Year at a school in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS

  A couple poses for a selfie during New Year s Eve in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS

    A couple poses for a selfie during New Year s Eve in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS

  • Crowds watch fireworks display during New Year's Eve celebrations in Brisbane, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

    Crowds watch fireworks display during New Year's Eve celebrations in Brisbane, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

  Women pose for a picture in front of a 2020 luminous sign during New Year s Eve in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS

    Women pose for a picture in front of a 2020 luminous sign during New Year s Eve in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS

  People wearing rain coats gather at Bundaran Hotel Indonesia roundabout as they attend New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia December 31, 2019. (Reuters)

    People wearing rain coats gather at Bundaran Hotel Indonesia roundabout as they attend New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia December 31, 2019. (Reuters)

 

