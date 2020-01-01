Ringing in 2020

Please provide search keyword(s)
Fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2019. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
Crowds watch fireworks display during New Year's Eve celebrations in Brisbane, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Mizuki (L) and Tsubasa take a selfie as they wait to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks at South Bank in Brisbane, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Students cheer as they release balloons during celebrations to welcome the New Year at a school in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS
A couple poses for a selfie during New Year s Eve in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS
Women pose for a picture in front of a 2020 luminous sign during New Year s Eve in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS
People wearing rain coats gather at Bundaran Hotel Indonesia roundabout as they attend New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia December 31, 2019. (Reuters)
