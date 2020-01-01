Home > World

Iran's Khamenei strongly condemns US attacks in Iraq: TV

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Jan 2020 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 04:20 PM BdST

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei strongly condemned US attacks on Iran-allied militia group in Iraq, Iranian state TV reported on Wednesday, blaming the United States for the violence in the neighbouring country.

“The Iranian government, nation and I strongly condemn the attacks,” state TV quoted Khamenei as saying.

The US military carried out air strikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a Friday rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of orchestrating violent protests at the US embassy in Iraq on Tuesday and said Tehran would be held responsible. Iran has rejected the accusation.

“Again that guy (Trump) has accused Iran for the attacks. You cannot do a damn thing. If you were logical, which you are not, you would see that your crimes in Iraq and other countries have made nations hate you,” Khamenei tweeted.

“If Iran decides to confront a country, we will do that openly ... If anyone threatens our nation’s interests we will fight back ... without any hesitation.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Pope pulls himself free from woman's grasp

Protestors set fire to an entry control point at the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Dec 31, 2019. US Army/Staff Sgt. Desmond Cassell/Task Force-Iraq Public Affairs/Handout via REUTERS.

Iraqi protesters attack US embassy

An aerial photo shows a worker climbing up to a Turkish Airlines Boeing 737 MAX airplane grounded at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, Mar 21, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal

Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, Japan Apr 25, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

Ghosn’s escape: 3 passports and a lot of mystery

US President Donald Trump arrives at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, US Dec 31, 2019. REUTERS

Trump sets date for signing US-China ‘deal’

A photo provided by the State Government of Victoria, Australia, shows a wildfire near Bairnsdale on Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019. The country’s east coast is dotted with apocalyptic scenes on the last day of the warmest decade on record in Australia. (State Government of Victoria via The New York Times)

Australia fires turn skies blood red

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released on Dec 31, 2019 by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea threatens to resume tests

Fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2019. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

World rings in the new year

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.