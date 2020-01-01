Home > World

Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's grasp

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Jan 2020 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 01:35 PM BdST

A visibly indignant Pope Francis had to pull himself away from a woman in a crowd in St Peter's Square on Tuesday after she grabbed his hand and yanked him towards her.

Pope Francis was walking through the square in Vatican City and greeting pilgrims on his way to see the large Nativity scene set up in the huge, cobbled esplanade.

After reaching out to touch a child, the pope turned away from the crowd only for a nearby woman to seize his hand and pull her towards him. The abrupt gesture appeared to cause him pain and Francis swiftly wrenched his hand free.

The woman had made the sign of the cross as the pope had approached. It was not clear what she was saying as she subsequently tugged him towards her.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Protestors set fire to an entry control point at the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Dec 31, 2019. US Army/Staff Sgt. Desmond Cassell/Task Force-Iraq Public Affairs/Handout via REUTERS.

Iraqi protesters attack US embassy

A photo provided by the State Government of Victoria, Australia, shows a wildfire near Bairnsdale on Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019. The country’s east coast is dotted with apocalyptic scenes on the last day of the warmest decade on record in Australia. (State Government of Victoria via The New York Times)

Australia fires turn skies blood red

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released on Dec 31, 2019 by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea threatens to resume tests

Fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2019. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

World rings in the new year

Fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2019. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

Ringing in 2020

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, Japan, Apr 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Ghosn, a favourite son, returns to Beirut

HK rings in 2020 with democracy chants

Thousands trapped on Australian beaches

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.