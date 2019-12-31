Home > World

Three people feared dead in Australian bushfires

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Dec 2019 10:32 AM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2019 10:32 AM BdST

Previous Next
Three people caught in bushfires in Australia's southeast are feared dead, authorities said on Tuesday, as huge fire fronts cause widespread devastation and forced thousands of holidaymakers to flee to beaches to escape the flames.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said there were preliminary reports of three potential fatalities in small towns in the state of New South Wales.

Fitzsimmons said it was unsafe for police to get to the locations due to the ongoing threat from fires.

"We have three people unaccounted for and the potential for three potential fatalities as a result of the fire on the south coast," Fitzsimmons told media.

Two people are feared dead in the town of Cobargo, and one in Belowra.

A further four people are unaccounted for in the state of Victoria, the site of some of the fiercest recent fires, although authorities have not provided further information.

There have been nine confirmed casualties this bushfire season, which includes the death of a volunteer firefighter on Monday who was killed after his truck was blown over by strong winds.

Australia has been battling huge bushfires, mostly across its east coast, for several weeks. The blazes have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (10 million acres).

Some firefronts in Australia's south-east stretch more than 1,000km, pressuring the firefighting resources especially in small towns.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, US, Dec 29, 2019. With him are US Army General Mark Milley and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

US launches attacks in Iraq and Syria

Representational image. Reuters

China jails pastor for inciting subversion

Demonstrators display a make-shift detention camp during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, Dec 30, 2019. REUTERS

Use of facial recognition in Delhi rally sparks fears

Sudanese civilians march during the first anniversary of the start of the uprising that toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir, in Khartoum, Sudan Dec 19, 2019. REUTERS

Sudan sentences 27 to death for killing teacher

Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane helicopter flies over a burning tree after a fire impacted Clovemont Way, Bundoora in Melbourne, Australia, Dec 30, 2019.

Firefighter dies in Australia bushfire

People gather at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims after an assailant stabbed five people attending a party at an Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, NY, on Dec 28, 2019, while they were celebrating Hanukkah, Brooklyn, New York City, US, Dec 29, 2019. REUTERS

Knife-wielding man appears to have acted alone: police

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released on Dec 29, 2019 by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

Kim calls for ‘offensive’ security policy

President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan Jun 28, 2019. REUTERS

Putin thanks Trump for foiling terror attacks

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.