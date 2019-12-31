Three people feared dead in Australian bushfires
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Dec 2019 10:32 AM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2019 10:32 AM BdST
Three people caught in bushfires in Australia's southeast are feared dead, authorities said on Tuesday, as huge fire fronts cause widespread devastation and forced thousands of holidaymakers to flee to beaches to escape the flames.
New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said there were preliminary reports of three potential fatalities in small towns in the state of New South Wales.
Fitzsimmons said it was unsafe for police to get to the locations due to the ongoing threat from fires.
"We have three people unaccounted for and the potential for three potential fatalities as a result of the fire on the south coast," Fitzsimmons told media.
Two people are feared dead in the town of Cobargo, and one in Belowra.
A further four people are unaccounted for in the state of Victoria, the site of some of the fiercest recent fires, although authorities have not provided further information.
There have been nine confirmed casualties this bushfire season, which includes the death of a volunteer firefighter on Monday who was killed after his truck was blown over by strong winds.
Australia has been battling huge bushfires, mostly across its east coast, for several weeks. The blazes have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (10 million acres).
Some firefronts in Australia's south-east stretch more than 1,000km, pressuring the firefighting resources especially in small towns.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Use of facial recognition in Delhi rally sparks privacy fears
- Prominent Chinese pastor gets 9 years in jail for subversion
- Sudan sentences 27 intelligence agents to hang for teacher's killing
- One firefighter dies, two injured in Australian bushfire
- Putin thanks Trump for helping Russia thwart terrorist attack
- Suspect in knife rampage at rabbi's home appears to have acted alone: New York police
- North Korea leader urges ‘offensive measures’ at top party meeting
- US launches attacks on Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria
- At least two dead in Texas church shooting: media reports
- Ukraine begins all-for-all prisoner swap with separatists
Most Read
- PEC, Ebtedayee, JSC, JDC results to be published on Tuesday
- Bangladesh shuts mobile networks along borders with India
- Khokon accepts Hasina's decision on nomination for Dhaka South mayoral race
- Police foil leftists’ black flag march
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- Former foreign secretary Muazzem Ali dies at 75
- Bangladesh’s first human milk bank stalls on opposition by Islamists
- Left behind by migrant husbands, women break the rules and go to work
- Boy, 14, admits to trying to rape 7-year-old girl before she died in Dhaka: Police
- Man wounded in DU blasts