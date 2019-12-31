Suspect in Monsey stabbings searched online for ‘Hitler,’ charges say
>>Michael Gold and Benjamin Weiser, The New York Times
Published: 31 Dec 2019 11:01 AM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2019 11:01 AM BdST
In his journal, prosecutors said, he referred to Hitler and “Nazi culture.” On his phone, he searched online at least four times for “why did Hitler hate the Jews” and looked for “prominent companies founded by Jews in America.”
Those details emerged as federal prosecutors filed hate crime charges Monday against the man accused of stabbing five Jewish people at a Hanukkah celebration over the weekend in the New York suburbs.
In recent weeks, the criminal complaint said, the man, Grafton E. Thomas, searched for “German Jewish Temples near me,” and “Zionist Temples” in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and in Staten Island.
The attack Saturday at the home of a rabbi, coming after a slew of recent anti-Semitic incidents, has rattled the region’s Jewish population. The authorities have boosted police patrols in ultra-Orthodox neighbourhoods and bolstered security at area synagogues and yeshivas.
Anxiety in these neighbourhoods has mounted all year as anti-Semitic hate crimes around the country have risen. In its most recent audit, in 2018, the Anti-Defamation League recorded the third-highest total of anti-Semitic incidents since the group started publishing the information 40 years ago.
In New York City, the police said there had been a 23% rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes this year.
“We consider this a crisis,” Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York told NPR on Monday. “Really, there is a growing anti-Semitism problem in this whole country. It has taken a more and more violent form.”
Even as Thomas appeared in federal court Monday afternoon, the tension was evident in long-established Orthodox enclaves in Brooklyn, as well as further-flung ones like Monsey, New York, where Saturday’s stabbing took place. Residents went about their daily routines and religious rituals against the backdrop of cruising police cars and flashing police lights.
“We are without answers,” said Rabbi David Niederman, the president and executive director of the United Jewish Organizations, a social services organization based in Brooklyn.
He added: “How can I say to a family, or to my children or my grandchildren, ‘Go to school, go to pray, go to school, go to work, no problem — you’ll be safe coming home?”
Thomas’ family has said that he has long suffered from mental illness.
