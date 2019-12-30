Sudan sentences 27 intelligence agents to hang for teacher's killing
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Dec 2019 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 05:24 PM BdST
A Sudanese court sentenced 27 members of the national intelligence service to death by hanging on Monday over the killing of a teacher in detention in February during protests that led to the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir.
It was the first time courts have handed down convictions over crackdowns on demonstrations in the months before and after Bashir was toppled in April.
Thirteen defendants were sentenced to prison terms and a further four were acquitted in the verdict, which could face several stages of appeal.
The death of teacher Ahmed al-Khair in the eastern town of Khashm al-Qirba became a rallying point during 16 weeks of protests against Bashir's rule.
Khair's family said security officials initially claimed he had died of poisoning, though days later a state investigation found he had died of injuries from beating.
Hundreds of people rallied outside the court in Omdurman where the verdict was delivered on Monday, some waving national flags or holding pictures of Khair.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- One firefighter dies, two injured in Australian bushfire
- Putin thanks Trump for helping Russia thwart terrorist attack
- Suspect in knife rampage at rabbi's home appears to have acted alone: New York police
- North Korea leader urges ‘offensive measures’ at top party meeting
- US launches attacks on Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria
- At least two dead in Texas church shooting: media reports
- Ukraine begins all-for-all prisoner swap with separatists
- Blast hits military parade in Yemen, at least five dead
- Uruguay seizes record 6 tonnes of cocaine at port and ranch
- Residents, holidaymakers urged to leave Australian region as fire conditions worsen
Most Read
- Boy, 14, admits to trying to rape 7-year-old girl before she died in Dhaka: Police
- Bangladesh’s first human milk bank stalls on opposition by Islamists
- Taposh seeks support from Khokon, Atiqul grateful for nomination
- Ahmad Kaikaus appointed principal secretary to PM Hasina
- ‘No comments now’, says Sayeed Khokon after AL nomination snub
- ACC to question ex-Jubo League leader Sheikh Maruf over casino scam
- Police arrest five with links to Tejgaon murder
- Awami League will name Dhaka mayoral candidates Sunday
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- At least two dead in Texas church shooting: media reports