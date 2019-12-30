Putin thanks Trump for helping Russia thwart terrorist attack
>> Andrew E Kramer, The New York Times
Published: 30 Dec 2019 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 12:15 PM BdST
President Vladimir Putin of Russia called President Donald Trump on Sunday to thank him for a tip from American intelligence agencies that helped prevent a terrorist attack in Russia, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The announcement offered no details about what information the United States had passed along.
But the Federal Security Service, the main successor agency to the KGB, told Russian media it had detained two suspects preparing an attack on a crowded location in the northern city of St Petersburg on New Year’s Eve.
The two countries’ spy agencies typically view one another as adversaries, for example backing opposing sides in wars in Ukraine and, until earlier this year, in Syria.
But when it comes to counterterrorism, they cooperate.
Two years ago, Putin thanked Trump for information about another planned attack, also in St. Petersburg. And on Sunday, the Kremlin statement said Putin had again thanked Trump for “information transmitted through the channels of US special services.”
It said the two leaders had also discussed other “issues of mutual interest,” but did not spell them out.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
Some of the terrorist groups tracked by the United States have also targeted Russia for years, among them the Islamic State. In 2015, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for blowing up a Russian airliner over Egypt, killing all 224 people aboard.
Information has also flowed to the United States from Russia.
In 2011, the Federal Security Service warned the FBI that an immigrant from Russia living in Boston, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, had associated with Islamist militants. The FBI investigated the tip but closed the case after finding no proof.
Two years later, Tsarnaev and his brother Dzhokhar detonated homemade bombs at the Boston Marathon.
© 2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Putin thanks Trump for helping Russia thwart terrorist attack
- Suspect in knife rampage at rabbi's home appears to have acted alone: New York police
- North Korea leader urges ‘offensive measures’ at top party meeting
- US launches attacks on Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria
- At least two dead in Texas church shooting: media reports
- Ukraine begins all-for-all prisoner swap with separatists
- Blast hits military parade in Yemen, at least five dead
- Uruguay seizes record 6 tonnes of cocaine at port and ranch
- Residents, holidaymakers urged to leave Australian region as fire conditions worsen
- 2 dead and 7 wounded in shooting ambush at music video filming
Most Read
- Boy, 14, admits to trying to rape 7-year-old girl before she died in Dhaka: Police
- Bangladesh’s first human milk bank stalls on opposition by Islamists
- Taposh seeks support from Khokon, Atiqul grateful for nomination
- Atiqul, Taposh secure Awami League ticket for Dhaka polls
- Ahmad Kaikaus appointed principal secretary to PM Hasina
- ‘No comments now’, says Sayeed Khokon after AL nomination snub
- Awami League will name Dhaka mayoral candidates Sunday
- Police arrest five with links to Tejgaon murder
- ACC to question ex-Jubo League leader Sheikh Maruf over casino scam
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31