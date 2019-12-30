Home > World

Putin thanks Trump for helping Russia thwart terrorist attack

>> Andrew E Kramer, The New York Times

Published: 30 Dec 2019 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 12:15 PM BdST

President Vladimir Putin of Russia called President Donald Trump on Sunday to thank him for a tip from American intelligence agencies that helped prevent a terrorist attack in Russia, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The announcement offered no details about what information the United States had passed along.

But the Federal Security Service, the main successor agency to the KGB, told Russian media it had detained two suspects preparing an attack on a crowded location in the northern city of St Petersburg on New Year’s Eve.

The two countries’ spy agencies typically view one another as adversaries, for example backing opposing sides in wars in Ukraine and, until earlier this year, in Syria.

But when it comes to counterterrorism, they cooperate.

Two years ago, Putin thanked Trump for information about another planned attack, also in St. Petersburg. And on Sunday, the Kremlin statement said Putin had again thanked Trump for “information transmitted through the channels of US special services.”

It said the two leaders had also discussed other “issues of mutual interest,” but did not spell them out.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Some of the terrorist groups tracked by the United States have also targeted Russia for years, among them the Islamic State. In 2015, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for blowing up a Russian airliner over Egypt, killing all 224 people aboard.

Information has also flowed to the United States from Russia.

In 2011, the Federal Security Service warned the FBI that an immigrant from Russia living in Boston, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, had associated with Islamist militants. The FBI investigated the tip but closed the case after finding no proof.

Two years later, Tsarnaev and his brother Dzhokhar detonated homemade bombs at the Boston Marathon.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, US, Dec 29, 2019. With him are US Army General Mark Milley and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

US launches attacks in Iraq and Syria

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released on Dec 29, 2019 by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

Kim calls for ‘offensive’ security policy

File Photo: Police SWAT team members prepare after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, US August 3, 2019. Reuters

2 dead in Texas church shooting

In a handout photo provided by the Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, police and rescuers work on the side of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Dec. 27, 2019. A passenger jet carrying 98 people crashed into a building shortly after takeoff from Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan on Dec 27, killing at least 12 people and injuring scores more. (Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan via The New York Times)

Louisiana plane crash kills 5

Representational image. REUTERS

Five stabbed near NY synagogue

In a photo provided by law enforcement, a car sits in a parking lot near Houston where a shootout left two dead and at least seven wounded on Dec 27, 2019. The New York Times

2 shot dead during filming of music video

Record cocaine haul seized in Uruguay

People gather at the scene of a blast which struck a military graduation parade in the town of al-Dhalea, Yemen Dec 29, 2019. REUTERS

5 die in Yemen blast

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.