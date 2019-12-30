One firefighter dies, two injured in Australian bushfire
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Dec 2019 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 03:24 PM BdST
An Australian volunteer firefighter died on Monday and two others suffered burns after their truck rolled over when it was hit by extreme winds amid raging bushfires.
The firefighters were working on a fire about 70 km (45 miles) east of Albury in New South Wales, fire authorities tweeted.
As many as 11 emergency fire warnings were in place in the state of Victoria, where conditions were expected to become extreme overnight, while fires were also threatening South Australia and Tasmania.
