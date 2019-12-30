At least two dead in Texas church shooting: media reports
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Dec 2019 01:09 AM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 01:09 AM BdST
At least two people were killed and a third was in critical condition after a shooting at a church in the suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas, local media reported on Sunday.
One person died at the scene of the shooting and one en route to the hospital, the Dallas Morning News said, citing a spokeswoman for local emergency services.
Authorities were rushing to the scene at White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, where the West Freeway Church of Christ is located, local media said.
The Fort Worth Fire Department issued an "active threat" assignment at around 11:30am (1730 GMT) local time and was assisting operations at the scene, according to reports.
A witness told a local CBS affiliate that a man armed with a shotgun walked up to a server during communion and opened fire, before being shot by a person attending the service.
"You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one," witness Isabel Arreola told the network.
Authorities believe the attacker was among the three people shot but it was not known whether he had been killed or injured, CBS 11 reported.
The shooting was captured on video as the church service was apparently being streamed on YouTube, according to the New York Daily News.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Blast hits military parade in Yemen, at least five dead
- Uruguay seizes record 6 tonnes of cocaine at port and ranch
- Residents, holidaymakers urged to leave Australian region as fire conditions worsen
- 2 dead and 7 wounded in shooting ambush at music video filming
- At least 3 people stabbed near New York synagogue
- From newlywed to widow on a deadly morning in Mogadishu
- Louisiana plane crash kills 5, including sports reporter
- Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony
- As it detains parents, China weans children from Islam
- One dead, more than 2,500 evacuated as Cyclone Sarai lashes Fiji
Most Read
- Awami League will name Dhaka mayoral candidates Sunday
- Atiqul, Taposh secure Awami League ticket for Dhaka polls
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- Boy, 14, admits to trying to rape 7-year-old girl before she died in Dhaka: Police
- Customs officials seize 64kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Hasina inaugurates construction of new airport terminal
- 2 dead and 7 wounded in shooting ambush at music video filming
- Bangladesh Bank official, daughters die in road crash
- Taposh seeks support from Khokon, Atiqul grateful for nomination
- Cold wave likely to continue in northern Bangladesh