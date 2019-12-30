Home > World

At least two dead in Texas church shooting: media reports

Published: 30 Dec 2019 01:09 AM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 01:09 AM BdST

At least two people were killed and a third was in critical condition after a shooting at a church in the suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas, local media reported on Sunday.

One person died at the scene of the shooting and one en route to the hospital, the Dallas Morning News said, citing a spokeswoman for local emergency services.

Authorities were rushing to the scene at White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, where the West Freeway Church of Christ is located, local media said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department issued an "active threat" assignment at around 11:30am (1730 GMT) local time and was assisting operations at the scene, according to reports.

A witness told a local CBS affiliate that a man armed with a shotgun walked up to a server during communion and opened fire, before being shot by a person attending the service.

"You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one," witness Isabel Arreola told the network.

Authorities believe the attacker was among the three people shot but it was not known whether he had been killed or injured, CBS 11 reported.

The shooting was captured on video as the church service was apparently being streamed on YouTube, according to the New York Daily News.

