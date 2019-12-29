Uruguay seizes record 6 tonnes of cocaine at port and ranch

Naval and customs officers seized 4.4 tonnes of the drug in Montevideo port that had been hidden in four soy flour containers destined for Lome, the capital of Togo.

Another 1.5 tonnes was later found on a ranch, local reports said.

The drugs have an estimated total street value of about $1.3 billion, reports BBC.

Uruguay is increasingly being used as a transit point to move drugs from Latin America to Africa and Europe.

The country's previous record haul was in November, when authorities uncovered a container with three tonnes of cocaine, also in Montevideo, bound for Cotonou in Benin via the Spanish island of Tenerife.