One dead, more than 2,500 evacuated as Cyclone Sarai lashes Fiji
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Dec 2019 09:30 AM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2019 09:30 AM BdST
One person was killed in Fiji and one is missing as tropical cyclone Sarai battered the South Pacific nation with strong wind and heavy rain, authorities said on Sunday.
The Fiji National Disaster Management Office said one person was in intensive care and more than 2,500 people had moved to 70 evacuation centres.
The category two tropical cyclone is not expected to make landfall in Fiji, though its weather service has issued storm and flood warnings for parts of the country.
"Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 110km/hr with momentary gusts to 150km/hr," the Fiji Meteorological Service said in a statement.
Cyclone Sarai is moving east at nearly 10 kmh (6 mph) and is expected to move into Tongan waters on Tuesday.
Tonga's Meteorological Service has issued a heavy rain and flash flood warning for the entire country.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UK honours recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online
- Hong Kong police arrest protesters in shopping mall
- Japan police find human remains in boat suspected from N Korea: Coast Guard
- 2019: The year in pictures
- Russia says it has deployed first hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles
- Philippines bans two US senators, mulls new visa rules for Americans
- Hardline leader in Indian state defends 'strict' action to quell protests
- Anguish and anger from the Navy SEALs who turned in Edward Gallagher
- Blast at busy Mogadishu checkpoint kills 13, injures dozens
- Kazakhstan plane crash kills at least 12 people
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank official, daughters die in road crash
- Hasina inaugurates construction of new airport terminal
- Starting upbeat, Bangladesh’s economy ends 2019 tanking
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- BNP picks Ishraque, Tabith as mayoral candidates in Dhaka city polls
- Customs officials seize 64kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Truck bomb kills at least 90 in Mogadishu
- Awami League will name Dhaka mayoral candidates Sunday
- Awami League announces full committee, Waseqa named finance secretary
- Anguish and anger from the Navy SEALs who turned in Edward Gallagher