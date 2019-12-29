Home > World

At least 3 people stabbed near New York synagogue

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Dec 2019 10:50 AM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2019 10:52 AM BdST

Multiple people were stabbed on Saturday night in a house close to a synagogue in Monsey, New York, according to local media reports.

At least three people were stabbed just before 10pm near a synagogue on Forshay Road in Monsey, tweeted Steve Lieberman, a reporter with The Journal News in Rockland County. Local police were conducting a search of the area, Lieberman said.

It was not clear if anyone was killed. The Ramapo Police Department did not immediately to comment on the situation.

Monsey is about 48 km north of New York City.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A Somali man stands at the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia December 28, 2019. Reuters

Mogadishu checkpoint blast kills at least 90

File Photo: Singer Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund

UK honours recipients' addresses leaked online

Hong Kong police arrest protesters in shopping mall

2019: The year in pictures

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, addresses the audience after inaugurating power projects in Allahabad, India, Jun 4, 2017. REUTERS

Hardline Indian leader defends 'strict' action to quell protests

Human remains found on boat suspected from N Korea

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Likud party campaign headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept 18, 2019. The New York Times

Can Netanyahu win over Israel?

Emergency and security personnel are seen at the site of a plane crash near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Dec 27, 2019. REUTERS

12 die in Kazakhstan plane crash

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.