At least 3 people stabbed near New York synagogue

At least three people were stabbed just before 10pm near a synagogue on Forshay Road in Monsey, tweeted Steve Lieberman, a reporter with The Journal News in Rockland County. Local police were conducting a search of the area, Lieberman said.

It was not clear if anyone was killed. The Ramapo Police Department did not immediately to comment on the situation.

Monsey is about 48 km north of New York City.