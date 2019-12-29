At least 3 people stabbed near New York synagogue
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Dec 2019 10:50 AM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2019 10:52 AM BdST
Multiple people were stabbed on Saturday night in a house close to a synagogue in Monsey, New York, according to local media reports.
At least three people were stabbed just before 10pm near a synagogue on Forshay Road in Monsey, tweeted Steve Lieberman, a reporter with The Journal News in Rockland County. Local police were conducting a search of the area, Lieberman said.
It was not clear if anyone was killed. The Ramapo Police Department did not immediately to comment on the situation.
Monsey is about 48 km north of New York City.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UK honours recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online
- Hong Kong police arrest protesters in shopping mall
- Japan police find human remains in boat suspected from N Korea: Coast Guard
- 2019: The year in pictures
- Russia says it has deployed first hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles
- Philippines bans two US senators, mulls new visa rules for Americans
- Hardline leader in Indian state defends 'strict' action to quell protests
- Anguish and anger from the Navy SEALs who turned in Edward Gallagher
- Blast at busy Mogadishu checkpoint kills 13, injures dozens
- Kazakhstan plane crash kills at least 12 people
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank official, daughters die in road crash
- Hasina inaugurates construction of new airport terminal
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- BNP picks Ishraque, Tabith as mayoral candidates in Dhaka city polls
- Starting upbeat, Bangladesh’s economy ends 2019 tanking
- Customs officials seize 64kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Truck bomb kills at least 90 in Mogadishu
- Awami League will name Dhaka mayoral candidates Sunday
- Anguish and anger from the Navy SEALs who turned in Edward Gallagher
- Temperatures set to drop amid mild rains in Bangladesh